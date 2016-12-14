Holiday chocolate shop to bring Santa to Plaza for weekend festival

The Russell Stover Chocolates Holiday Shop in the Country Club Plaza will feature a Santa Saturday festival from noon to 5 p.m. this weekend.

Children are invited to share their wishes while parents take photos free of charge.

The event will benefit local children’s charities Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and Jackson County CASA.

At the end of each visit with Santa, families are encouraged to make an optional donation, 100 percent of which will be equally shared between the three charities.

Also, each child who sits for a photo with Santa will receive a complimentary piece of chocolate.

The holiday shop will also feature Russell Stover Christmas tree installations in shop’s windows.

The two 800-pound holiday-themed Russell Stover storefront window installations were designed by a local artist and Russell Stover employee, Shiloh Anderson.

The Russell Stover Holiday Shop is at 306 W 47th St. in Kansas City.