Several SJA, MV, DHS swimmers take down state marks

— The St. James Academy, Mill Valley and De Soto swim and dive teams finished third, fifth and sixth, respectively, Wednesday at the Turner Invite.

St. James' Andy Maginn highlighted the meet for the Thunder with first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Maginn also helped the Thunder win the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Nick Callahan added a second-place finish for St. James in the 100-yard freestyle.

The Thunder finished the meet with 294 points — just 21 tallies short of Leavenworth. Bishop Miege won the meet with 338 points.

Mill Valley had a first-place finisher as well in Chris Sprenger. The sophomore standout won the 200-yard IM with a state-qualifying time of 2:06.48 to take first by more than 13 seconds. Sprenger also chipped in on the second-place 200-yard freestyle team, and took third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Noah Kemper added a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle for the Jaguars, and Garrison Fangman took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. Fangman's time of 23.62 in the 50 free was a state-qualifying mark.

De Soto also had two swimmers reach state cuts in Jarod Blazo and Cameron Webb. Blazo finished third in the 200-yard freestyle with a state-qualifying mark of 1:56.83. Blazo came back to finish third in the 100-yard backstroke before helping the Wildcats' 400-yard freestyle relay team to third place.

Webb earned two state-consideration marks in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles. Webb placed seventh in the 50 free, and fourth in the 100 free.