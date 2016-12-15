SM North swim and dive takes third at LHS triangular

— Shawnee Mission North's boys swim and dive team faced some stiff competition in its final meet before winter break, as the Indians took third at the Lawrence High triangular Wednesday.

The Indians racked up 160 to finish 21 tallies shy of Lawrence High. Free State won the meet with 290 points after earning first-place finishes in nine of the 12 events.

North coach Cody Fothergill was proud of his team's effort, but thought there were a number of things that the Indians could have done better.

"We definitely had some technique issues. Our walls were really bad overall, but I thought we swam hard, and that's the biggest thing that I could hope for for today," Fothergill said. "They're getting ready for finals. I think their focus is a little bit split, so that may be part of the excuse. But to be that close points wise to Lawrence High, I was pretty happy with the outcome as far as the team score."

The Indians' best event was the 100-yard breaststroke, as Harrison Boldt and Clayton McMillin placed second and fourth, respectively, with times of 1:11.13 and 1:11.38.

"I thought it was OK," Boldt said. "I always like coming to meets like this because I can find my weaknesses, find ways to improve and just really attack it in practice."

Boldt was exactly two seconds off of state consideration time in the 100 breast. That mark of 1:09.13 was on the mind of McMillin heading into Wednesday's triangular, and he is hoping to hit that time shortly after winter break.

"I'm trying to get my 100 breast time down," McMillin said. "I'm really close to (state) consideration right now, so I'm trying to get it down. I wanted to get it before Christmas."

McMillin also competed in the 200-yard IM for the first time this season, and finished fourth with a time of 2:23.14.

The other top-five individual performances for the Indians came from Rowan Jones, Trey Smith, Carter Jacobson and James Cameron. Jones placed third in the 100-yard backstroke, Smith took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and Jacobson and Cameron placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle.

The Indians also finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay.

"We've got some time that we need to drop, and we've got to really get after it as much as we can over Christmas break," Fothergill said. "We're going to face those guys in pretty much every meet, so they've got to be ready for that. I thought that some of our 'A' relays actually did very well today."

In the Indians' first few meets, Fothergill has been impressed with several of his first-year swimmers like Smith. The SM North coach believes that they will only continue to get better with more practice over winter break.

"A lot of those new guys are really getting their strokes down. They're learning how to reach and how to pull through the water, so I've been very happy with the new guys," Fothergill said. "Their attitudes have also been outstanding. They're ready to learn. They are working hard, so I'm pretty excited about pretty much all of the new guys."

The Indians will be back in action on Jan. 7 at the Shawnee Mission Northwest Invitational.