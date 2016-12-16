Kaifes scores 41 in MV boys hoops’ first victory; Lady Jags win second straight

— Mill Valley junior Cooper Kaifes was held scoreless in the first half of the Jaguars' loss Tuesday to Blue Valley Northwest due to foul trouble, but he more than made up for lost time Thursday against Olathe South.

Kaifes scored 25 of his team-high 41 points in the first half of Mill Valley's 77-65 win over the Falcons — the Jaguars' first victory of the season. The junior guard hit a half-court shot to end the first quarter to give Mill Valley a 23-9 lead at the end of the opening period.

The Jaguars (1-4) will play next against Bishop Miege on Jan. 6 at Mill Valley.

Mill Valley girls top SM East, 55-21

The Mill Valley girls basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season after its 55-21 win over Shawnee Mission East on Thursday at MVHS.

The Jaguars have won back-to-back games against Free State and SM East to stay perfect on their home court.

Mill Valley will remain home after winter break against Bishop Miege on Jan. 6.