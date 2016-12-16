Maranatha boys hoops garners first win; MCA girls fall

Maranatha Christian Academy soft-spoken sophomore Jax Holland has been called upon by coach Travis Thompson to be a leader of the young Eagles squad, but it isn't in the 6-foot guard's nature to do so vocally.

Holland had no problem leading by example, though, in the Eagles' 63-34 win over Northland Christian Academy on Thursday.

After Northland Christian pulled within single digits of the Eagles late in the first half, Holland came up with a steal and went coast to coast for a buzzer-beating layup to give Maranatha a 26-15 advantage going into the break. The Eagles carried the momentum into the second half, as they outscored Northland Christian, 23-8, in the third quarter.

"I think it was pretty good just to get us going again because we kind of fell a little," Holland said of his steal and layup to end the first half. "We just needed that fire to get us going."

Holland led the Eagles with 14 points, and was one of four Maranatha players in double figures. Roland Hou and Augustine Morgan scored 12 points apiece, and Andrew Fortin added 11.

After starting the season 0-2, Morgan said that the victory was much-needed to give the Eagles some confidence.

"I think tonight was a big step forward in getting the first taste of winning," Morgan said. "Hopefully we can get a lot more."

The freshman trio of Morgan, Fortin and Jason Friesen have provided a glimpse of a bright future for Maranatha, and Thompson believes that the good vibes will keep rolling with his young team.

"We just appreciate where we're at. The perspective is changing," Thompson said. "It's moving in the right direction. To see where it was a couple of years ago to now where it is, it's just a beautiful thing to see the highs and lows and where we're at now as a team."

The Eagles will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight for a road matchup against Kansas City Christian.

Maranatha boys scoring: Jax Holland 14, Augustine Morgan 12, Roland Hou 12, Andrew Fortin 11, Nate Raydo 8, Jason Friesen 4, Mitchell Peacher 2.

MCA girls fall to NCA

One of the spectators who took in the Maranatha boys basketball team's convincing win was Eagles girls coach Reggie Hines.

As a first-year coach taking over a team that went winless last season, Hines can appreciate the strides forward that the Eagles boys squad has made over the past two seasons.

Hines' squad started off the season on the right foot with a 34-26 win over Bishop Seabury Academy, but lost its season straight game Thursday after falling to Northland Christian, 46-19.

"Practices have been pretty tough and they've accepted that challenge, which I'm very appreciative of," Hines said. "Tonight's game against Northland Christian — that's a tough team. I was talking to the coach, and those girls have been together since they've been in the fourth grade. They're going to be tough to beat, and I recognize that."

Maggie Friesen paced the Eagles with 11 points, and Hines wants her teammates to makes a more conservative effort to feed the junior center.

"She's playing pretty strong for the most part. I think her defense is a little better this year from last year," said Hines of Friesen. "We've just got to do a little better job of getting the ball inside. Once she's able to get the ball inside against another post player, she's able to be pretty successful with that."

The Eagles will try to get back to the .500 mark at 6 p.m. tonight against Kansas City Christian.

"We still have a lot of young players — not just in age, but in experience," Hines said. "I think that as we continue to work during the season, we're going to be better down the stretch, but we've got a lot of things that we're putting in right now. A lot of these different strategies, some of these players haven't seen so it's just going to take a little time for us to get cohesive with it."

Maranatha girls scoring: Maggie Friesen 11, Kayla Crowder 3, Anita Eckhardt 2, Alyssa Buettner 2, Molly Welch 1.