SJA alumnae Gray, Fitzmorris help Stanford earn spot in NCAA title match
December 16, 2016
Columbus, Ohio — The former St. James Academy volleyball duo of Audriana Fitzmorris and Jenna Gray helped No. 6 Stanford to a four-set victory over No. 2 Minnesota (26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22) in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Nationwide Arena.
Gray put the Cardinal offense in to motion with 49 assists, and added 12 digs — one of which was the No. 7 play on SportsCenter's top-10 plays Thursday night — on the defensive end. The freshman setter has averaged 46.2 assists in the Cardinal's five NCAA Tournament matches, and leads Stanford with 1,132 on the season.
Fitzmorris — a 6-foot-6 freshman middle blocker — recorded 10 kills and tied for the team lead with eight blocks. Fitzmorris was named an AVCA All-American honorable mention on Wednesday.
The victory over the Golden Gophers propelled the Cardinal into the national title match, where they will face No. 4 Texas at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. Texas upset No. 1 Nebraska (25-18, 25-23, 25-21) in a rematch of last year's national match.
