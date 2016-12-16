Archive for Friday, December 16, 2016

SJA alumnae Gray, Fitzmorris help Stanford earn spot in NCAA title match

Stanford freshman setter and St. James Academy alumna Jenna Gray prepares to serve a point for the Cardinal. Gray and fellow St. James alumna Audriana Fitzmorris helped No. 6 Stanford defeat No. 2 Minnesota in the Final Four Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Stanford will play No. 4 Texas at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2 in the national championship match.

By Chris Duderstadt

December 16, 2016

Columbus, Ohio — The former St. James Academy volleyball duo of Audriana Fitzmorris and Jenna Gray helped No. 6 Stanford to a four-set victory over No. 2 Minnesota (26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22) in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Nationwide Arena.

Gray put the Cardinal offense in to motion with 49 assists, and added 12 digs — one of which was the No. 7 play on SportsCenter's top-10 plays Thursday night — on the defensive end. The freshman setter has averaged 46.2 assists in the Cardinal's five NCAA Tournament matches, and leads Stanford with 1,132 on the season.

Fitzmorris — a 6-foot-6 freshman middle blocker — recorded 10 kills and tied for the team lead with eight blocks. Fitzmorris was named an AVCA All-American honorable mention on Wednesday.

The victory over the Golden Gophers propelled the Cardinal into the national title match, where they will face No. 4 Texas at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. Texas upset No. 1 Nebraska (25-18, 25-23, 25-21) in a rematch of last year's national match.

