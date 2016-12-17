Shawnee teen killed in rollover crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Shawnee resident was killed when his pickup truck rolled on Kansas Highway 7 around 11:45 Friday night.

The Highway Patrol's crash log states that a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck was northbound on Kansas Highway 7 just south of Clear Creek Parkway when the driver lost control. The truck entered the median and rolled several times, coming to rest on the passenger's side in the southbound lanes. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers have identified the driver as Sterling Franzwa, 17, of Shawnee.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers continue to investigate.

