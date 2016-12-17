St. James alumnae Gray, Fitzmorris win NCAA volleyball title with Stanford

— Former St. James Academy volleyball players Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris helped lead No. 6 Stanford to its seventh national championship in program history Saturday with a four-set victory over No. 4 Texas (25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21) at Nationwide Arena.

The freshman duo led the Thunder to three state championships, and played a big role in guiding the Cardinal to a national title.

Gray paced the Cardinal with 51 assists, and finished with team-high total of 1,173 on the season. The freshman setter had 40-plus assists in five the Cardinal's six NCAA tournament matches.

Fitzmorris — a AVCA All-American honorable mention — was one of three Cardinal players with double-digit kills with 10. Kathryn Plummer and Inky Ajanaku led Stanford with 18 and 16 kills, respectively.

The Cardinal finished the season with a record of 27-7, and are now tied with Penn State for the most NCAA Division I volleyball titles.