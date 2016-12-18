Wrestling roundup: Area grapplers compete at KC Stampede, Johnson County Classic

While several basketball games and swim meets were postponed around the metro area due to inclement winter weather, five local teams competed in two different wrestling meets Friday and Saturday in the KC Stampede at Hale Arena and Johnson County Classic at Blue Valley.

St. James Academy's Clay and Cade Lautt highlighted the weekend with first-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Clay, a senior, won the 182-pound weight class at the KC Stampede, while his younger brother Cade, a 152-pound freshman, earned his first tournament title at the Johnson County Classic.

Senior Sammy Cokeley joined Clay at the KC Stampede, and took third in the 170-pound weight class. Drew Ernsdorff led the rest of the Thunder wrestlers who competed at the Johnson County Classic by placing third in the 126-pound division. Also placing for the Thunder at the Johnson County Classic were TJ Miller (fifth, 106 pounds), Jacob Schemmel (sixth, 113), and Tim Van Lerberg (seventh, 120).

The Thunder finished 13th at the Johnson County Classic to place third out of the four area teams at the tournament.

De Soto placed eighth in the team standings with four different Wildcats earning top-eight finishes. Nate Panagakis paced the Wildcats with a third-place finish in the 182-pound weight class, as he improved to 16-2 on the season. Chase Carter also picked up his 16th win of the season after finishing fourth in the 145-pound bracket.

Rounding out the placers for De Soto were Dustin Pierce (fifth, 138 pounds) and Lane Warner (eight, 113).

Shawnee Mission Northwest also had four placers to come away with a 10th-place finish in the team standings. Charles Brockmann garnered a second-place finish in the 113-pound weight class. The loss in the title match to St. Thomas Aquinas' Bret Minor was Brockmann's first of the season, as he owns a record of 14-1.

Cougar junior Jerad Habben also suffered his first loss of the season, but was able to bounce back from it to take third in the 120-pound weight class. Habben (18-1) lost a 4-2 decision to Blue Valley Southwest's Joseph Dennison in the semifinals before winning by fall in the consolation semifinals against Victor Cuevas of SM West and the third-place match against Gardner-Edgerton's Brayden Ratcliffe.

Devonte Smith added another third-place finish for the Cougars in the 145-pound weight class. Smith won by fall over De Soto's Carter in the third-place match. Gavin Hartman was the fourth and final placer for SM Northwest after taking fourth in the 132-pound bracket.

Shawnee Mission North rounded out the area teams to compete in the Johnson County Classic. The Indians placed 20th with three wrestlers placing in their respective brackets. Aidan Randall led the Indians with a sixth-place finish in the 106-pound weight class. Tanner Willmon added a seventh-place finish in the 195-pound weight class, and Elijah Baum took eight at 152 pounds.

Mill Valley joined Clay Lautt and Cokeley at the KC Stampede, and came away with four placers in both the gold and silver brackets.

In the gold bracket, Dylan Gowin led the Jaguars with a fourth-place finish in the 120-pound weight class. The duo of Conner Ward (132 pounds) and Jarrett Bendure (138) finished sixth in their respective weight classes, and Alec Derritt placed seventh in the heavyweight division.

Jett Bendure paced the Jaguars in the silver bracket by placing third at the 160-pound weight class. Sage Sieperda (fourth, 182 pounds), Joey Gray (fifth, 145) and Austin Crocker (sixth, 152) were the three other placers for the Jaguars in the silver bracket.