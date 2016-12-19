Former Shawnee football standouts help Baker to record-breaking season

— As Mill Valley alumnus Knute Holden prepared to take the field Saturday for the Baker football team in the NAIA national championship game against St. Francis (Ind.) at Municipal Stadium, he couldn't help but reflect a little bit on his high school playing days with the Jaguars.

Holden — a 5-foot-10, 260-pound center — helped lay the foundation for Joel Applebee's program, which has won back-to-back Class 5A state championships. The 2013 Mill Valley grad almost won a championship himself on Saturday, but the Wildcats fell to St. Francis, 38-17, to finish the season with a record of 14-1.

"I hadn't won a playoff game until I got to Baker. With Joel Applebee becoming my coach sophomore year, we had just started building," Holden said. "I was on kind of the starting end of his side. It was really special to me. I've always wanted to win a championship, and hopefully we can make it there again next year."

In the two weeks leading up to the NAIA title game, the Baker junior and his father, Darrel Holden, thought it would be a good idea for the Wildcats to echo a tradition similar to that of Applebee's squad. Before each game, the Jaguars run out on to the field with the American flag. With the Wildcats traveling more than 1,200 miles from Baldwin City to Daytona Beach, the father-son duo felt it would be appropriate for BU to take the field not only with its two Baker flags, but a Kansas one as well.

"Being able to be down in Florida as a Midwest team in kind of an under-the-radar area in most cases — at least in high school sports especially — just being able to represent Kansas down there and let everyone know where we're from, I just thought that was so cool," said Holden, who carried the Kansas flag out on to the field. "A majority of our team for Baker, at least half, is probably from Kansas. I think like 45 or 50 of us, so it was just really special being able to do that for Baker and this community."

Holden had a big hand in a record-setting season for Baker, which appeared in the NAIA championship game for just the second time in school history. The Baker center helped keep junior quarterback Logan Brettell upright for much of the season, as the Blue Valley product went on to be named the NAIA Player of the Year.

"Logan is a great player. Both of us play with a lot of passion," said Holden of Brettell, who led the NAIA with 5,073 passing yards and 52 touchdown tosses. "Both being undersized guys, I think that drives us to work even harder. We knew each other's goal — at least this season — was to get us down to Florida and win a national championship.

"I think him being a leader of the backs and the wide receivers and me up front, it worked out really well. We meshed together really well. He's just a great guy, and loves the game just as much as I do. I just love playing for the guy. I'm glad we get another year together."

With Holden anchoring the offensive line, Brettell and wide receivers Clarence Clark and Cornell Brown returning at the skill positions, there are already high expectations set again for next season. Clark and Brown were joined by Damon Nolan, Ladai Shawn Boose and Shawnee native Quanzee Johnson — a Bishop Miege grad — in Baker's receiving corps, and all five wideouts hauled in more than 50 catches.

"I think we have at least seven of us coming back. Hopefully we can try and match the numbers that we did this year," Holden said. "That's going to be a hard feat, but that's our ultimate goal and to try to run through the HAAC (Heart of America Athletic Conference) like we did this year and make a statement of how powerful our offense is."

Holden is no stranger to being a part of an high-octane offense between his playing days at Mill Valley and Baker, the Wildcats averaged 47.8 points per game this season, and Holden said that the way they have lit up the scoreboard often makes him look back on his days as a Jaguar.

"I just remembered our senior year, we started our season with a loss in Manhattan and then that next eight-game stretch, I think we averaged about 45 points and it kind of reminds me of where I'm playing at now. Our offense was just really powerful," Holden said. "Just that whole ride all the way through the Kaw Valley League and going 8-1 in the regular season was just one of the best seasons Mill Valley had had up to that point. Just being a part of that as a whole was awesome."

While Holden was first and foremost focused on leading Baker to the national championship, he has enjoyed following the recent success of his high school alma mater, too.

"I'm so proud of those guys and those coaches. It was really special with the 2015 crew because those kids were freshmen when I was a senior," Holden said. "That was like the tail end of my playing career there. To see them grow up for four years and to make it all the way and win that … I mean, that was our goal when we were there and I'm just happy to see them achieving that now down the road. I'm really happy for coach Applebee and his staff. Those guys deserve it."

Although Holden and Johnson were right in the middle of Baker's explosive offense, Baker had a Shawnee native on the defensive side of the ball, too, in Shawnee Mission Northwest alumnus Clay Drouillard.

Drouillard appeared in eight games at cornerback, and made 17 total tackles. The best game for the ex-Cougar came in a 73-26 win over Central Methodist, in which he made five tackles and came up with a pick-six. The SM Northwest alumnus could have a lot more reps in store next season with starting cornerback and the NAIA's interceptions leader Darrain Winston graduating.

Even though the outcome of Saturday's game wasn't what Drouillard, Johnson and Holden had hoped for, they both enjoyed being a part of the winningest team in Baker history, and are eager about making another run to the NAIA championship in 2017.

"The atmosphere was just awesome and that whole week being down there doing community service stuff and getting to hang out with the guys for one last week and taking a shot at it is a crazy experience," Holden said. "We've always talked about that week and that we may never get that chance again, so make the best of it while we're down there and just leave it out on the field for the seniors and for Baker football. That's the biggest game I've ever played in by far."