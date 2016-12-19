SMNW alumnus Allen named Kansas Golf Association Player of the Year

Between a stellar high school spring season at Shawnee Mission Northwest, a strong summer and a fast start to his college career at Washburn, former Cougar Blake Allen was named the Kansas Golf Association Player of the Year on Monday.

Fresh off of winning the Kansas Amateur and the Kansas Junior Amateur Championship this summer, Allen started off his freshmen fall season at Washburn with three top-50 finishes.

The former SM Northwest standout led the Cougars to their first Sunflower League title since 1992, and finished second individually at both the league and regional tournaments. Allen went on to finish ninth at the Class 6A state tournament in Manhattan.

Allen and the Ichabods will launch their spring season on March 13 with the Washburn Invitational at Topeka Country Club.