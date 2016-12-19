St. James’ Coens commits to LSU beach volleyball

One day removed from watching former teammates Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris win an NCAA volleyball championship with Stanford, St. James Academy junior Allison Coens came one step closer to following her own dreams of playing her favorite sport at the Division I level.

On Sunday, Coens verbally committed, via Twitter, to play beach volleyball at LSU following her senior season with the Thunder.

“So excited to announce that I will continue my academics and beach volleyball career at LSU! Thank you to everyone who has supported me!” Coens tweeted.

Coens was an Class 5A all-state and all-state tournament first-team selection in her junior campaign. The St. James outside hitter led the Thunder to second place at the 5A state tournament in October.