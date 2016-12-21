Aquinas prevails over St. James boys hoops in triple OT; Thunder girls fall to Saints

— How exciting was the triple overtime St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas boys basketball game Tuesday night?

“They will be talking about this one for years,” Aquinas coach Rick Hetzel said.

‘They’ are those who were fortunate to be able to jam their way into an overflowing Aquinas gym to watch two of the top teams in class 5A battle in a you-had-to-be-there-to-believe-it, 80-78, triple overtime upset victory for Aquinas.

St. James seemed like it was going to prevail in regulation in the wild contest, as it led 60-57 with nine seconds left after two free throws by senior Zach Thornhill. Aquinas inbounded the ball to senior guard Ben Hagenkord, who lost his dribble just over the halfcourt line. Hagenkord, who at that point was 1 of 7 from three-point range, regained the ball out at the left wing and fired a contested fade-away 3-pointer that swished through the net as time ran out to force the first of three extra periods.

“I thought we had it won in regulation and he (Hagenkord) hits a fall-away 30-footer,” St. James coach Stan Dohm said. “He was guarded, falling down, falling away, but as soon as he shot it, I knew he made it.”

After giving up the first extra-period basket, St. James built a 66-64 lead behind baskets by Thornhill and Kyle Dekraai and free throws by Josh Spradlin. However, Aquinas responded with the next five points and led 69-66 with 50 seconds left.

With 32 seconds left, Thornhill drained the only 3-pointer he would make en route to a game-high 30 points and when Aquinas could not get off a good shot, the teams headed to a second overtime.

Thornhill scored a quick bucket to give St. James a 71-69 lead before the Saints tied it less than one minute later in overtime number two. Neither team could score again and they entered the third overtime.

The Saints never trailed in the last period, although St. James tied it at 73, and pulled within 76-75, 78-77 and 79-78 before a Saints free throw pushed the margin to 80-78 with :09 left. The Thunder could not get a shot off in the final possession and suffered its first defeat of the season.

“All our players fought hard and some things didn’t go our way," Thornhill said. “We fought as hard as we could. It is a long season. They don’t give us two losses for this, just one. You have to move on and bounce back. It is a tough league.”

Thornhill scored 18 of his game-high 30 points after the third quarter, while teammates Keenan Fitzmorris and Dekraai added 16 and 11, respectively. St. James was paced by Angelo Allegri and Hagenkord, who scored 28 and 20 points, respectively.

The game started St. James’ way as it built up a 30-19 lead midway through the second quarter, scoring on numerous fast breaks. However, the Aquinas defense rose to the challenge, forcing five third-quarter turnovers en route to a 10-0 run, which was part of a 19-4 stretch which saw the Saints grab a 48-44 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“Amazing game,” Dohm said after his team fell to 4-1. “There really was no loser – it went triple overtime. We are excited about our team and we are excited about the second semester. We are going to get better.”

St. James (78)

Zach Thornhill 11-16 7-8 30, Will McKee 2-7 0-0 5, David Hornung 2-3 0-0 5, Kyle Keraai 5-6 1-2 11, Keenan Fitzmorris 4-9 8-9 16, Spencer Kaifes 1-2 0-0 3, Josh Spradlin 1-3 6-6 8. Totals: 26-47 22-26 78.

St. Thomas Aquinas (80)

John Schnieders 1-2 0-0 2, Ben Hagenkord 5-15 8-8 20, Cameron Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Mike D’Amore 1-2 4-4 6, Jack Boedeker 3-4 2-6 8, Leiland Lewis 1-4 4-6 6, Angelo Allegri 11-19 4-8 28, Joe Rost 2-5 0-0 4, Camron McMillan 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 26-56 22-33 80.

St. James 18 16 10 16 9 2 7 – 78

St. Thomas Aquinas 16 9 16 19 9 2 9 – 80

Three-point goals: St. James 3-10 (Thornhill, Hornung, Kaifes); St. Thomas Aquinas 6-15 (Hagenkord 2, Jackson 2, Allegri 2)

St. James girls stumble against Aquinas

After spotting host St. Thomas Aquinas a 6-0 lead, the St. James girls basketball team played the Saints pretty much even the rest of the first half and trailed by just eight points at the break. However, Aquinas scored the first 13 points of the second half and poured it on the rest of the way en route to a 60-29 victory against the Thunder.

Despite being outscored 36-13 in the final 16 minutes of the game, St. James coach Greg Hohensinner was able to find some positives from his young team.

“Our girls came in with a really great attitude and if you saw the first half, you saw that attitude develop,” he said. “We were down eight. To me, we played our guts out in the first half, but we got tired. Everything we did right in the first half, we stopped doing it in the second half. They are too good and they made us pay.”

Emily Kaufman led the way for St. James with seven points, while having to expend most of her energy on the defensive side of the ball. She did her best to guard Saints post player Sereena Weledji, but Weledji’s strength was too much. Weledji finished with a game-high 22 points, but Kaufman forced her into 8 of 17 shooting from the field.

“They are really good,” Hohensinner said of Aquinas. “We are not where we need to be at yet. Our job is to continue to come back to practice every day and work hard and harder and make sure we get better than we are right now. This group will do that. They came and worked really hard yesterday. You have to do that more than one day and they know that.”

St. James (29)

Emily Kaufman 2-3 2-4 7, Torri Kempf 1-6 1-2 3, Courtney Setter 2-6 0-0 4, Audrey Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Mary Goetz 1-6 1-2 3, Anna Feldkamp 0-1 0-0, Katelyn Hall 1-4 0-0 3, Karissa Duker 2-3 0-0 4, Brianna Streeter 1-1 0-0 2, Maddie Russell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 11-35 4-8 29.

St. Thomas Aquinas (60)

Nicole Corrigan 0-0 0-0 0, Blythe Pearson 1-6 1-1 3, Alayna Townsell 5-9 2-4 12, Kyli Jackson 1-1 2-2 5, Sereena Weledji 8-17 6-8 22, Molly Hartnett 2-2 0-0 4, Jakaila Morgan 4-5 0-0 8, Grace Jacobs 3-5 0-0 6, Annie Patton 0-1 0-0 0, Riley Ebert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-46 11-15 60.

St. James 6 10 4 9 – 29

St. Thomas Aquinas 14 10 17 19 – 60

Three-point goals: St. James 3-10 (Kaufman, Hall, Russell); St. Thomas Aquinas 1-6 (Jackson)