Churchgoers quilt for Shawnee’s heroes

Earlier this year, Shawnee resident Janis Grace was quilting when she started to think about the two Kansas City, Kan. police officers who were shot in the line of duty.

Her heart ached for their families and she couldn’t wrap her mind around the bravery it takes to put your life at risk every day to protect others.

In that moment, with the fabric held firmly in her hands, Grace knew exactly what she had to do.

She had to quilt.

She approached her fellow members of the Prayer Quilt Ministry at Countryside Christian Church in Mission with her idea.

They loved it.

For the past few months, the ladies in the quilt circle have designed, pieced, and sewn 13 wall quilts for 13 different law enforcement agencies in northeast Johnson County.

Last week, they presented a quilt to the Shawnee Police Department.

The red, white, and blue quilt features words describing police officers, such as “courage,” “sacrifice,” and “respect.”

Knots are tied into strings on the quilt, indicating prayers from the ladies and other parishioners.

It also proudly boasts the Shawnee police badge.

Shawnee Police Chief Rob Moser was touched by the beautiful gift.

“They put a lot of work into these quilts and it means a lot to us,” he said. “We’re going to display it where the majority of our officers will see it every day. We want it to serve as a constant reminder of how much the community cares.”

His sentiment is echoed across each police department who recieves a quilt.

Besides Shawnee, those police departments include: Merriam, Mission, Westwood, Roeland Park, Lenexa, Prairie Village, Leawood, Overland Park, Kansas City, Kan. and Fairway.

They also delivered quilts to the Wyandotte County and Johnson County Sheriff’s departments.

“It’s a project well worth our time and effort,”said Donna Enloe, a quilter from Overland Park. “We want them (officers) to know we are thinking of them and we know they’re in danger all the time and we don’t take it for granted.”

The group hopes to have all the quilts delivered by the end of the year.

Including the police quilts, the ladies have gifted around 200 quilts since the group was created five years ago.

Grace, an 80-year-old cancer survivor, started the group after receiving a prayer quilt from her sister’s church in Colorado when she was sick.

“I took it when I went for chemo and the nurses tied knots,” she said. “It became very special to me. Even now, it sits in my living room and when I’m cold, it sits on my legs. It’s incredible to think there are people who don’t know you who put a lot of work into something for you.”

Eight women joined the Prayer Quilt Ministry at Countryside Christian Church.

They gave their first quilt in May of 2012.

They started with one sewing machine and no formal space to quilt.

Now, the group has six sewing machines in a cozy basement room, with dozens of cubby holes stuffed with donated fabric and other supplies.

Not all the women are lifelong quilters.

“When I joined this group a couple years ago, I had never quilted anything before, so I used to beg them not to leave me alone” Enloe said, with a chuckle. “I’m a lot more comfortable now. It’s fun because we share a lot about our lives, which is kind of like therapy.”

The other women agree.

Trudy Beason joined the church in July, when she and her family moved to Shawnee from Joplin.

Her husband, Roger, is the new pastor of Countryside Christian Church.

She loves to quilt, so joining the group was a no-brainer.

“It’s truly a wonderful labor of love,” Beason said. “Quilting is a creative outlet for me. It’s a visible way to create a tangible memory, something you can hold.”

The group has sent prayer quilts all over the world, from Germany to Turkey, and all over the country.

They often receive thank you notes from recipients.

“They say they feel close to us and it strengthens their faith,” Grace said. “Oh, some of the things they say brings tears to your eyes.”

After the group delivers its last police quilt, they don’t plan to slow down. They will continue creating physical reminders of God’s love and the strength of prayer.

After all, there are always people who will need it.

If you are interested in donating fabric to the Prayer Quilt Ministry at Countryside Christian Church, visit its website at www.csidechristian.org or call 913-262-1000.

Countryside Christian Church is located on the northeast corner near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nall Avenue in Mission.