Shawnee council president named to federal commmittee

Shawnee City Council President Stephanie Meyer was recently appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2017 Community and Economic Development (CED) federal advocacy committee.

This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness.

The appointment was announced by NLC President Matt Zone.

“As our community and the surrounding area continues to see incredible growth, I’m excited about the opportunity to share that story on the national level, while also bringing back innovative ideas from across the country to Shawnee,” says Meyer. “Economic development is one of the most effective means to ensure our city and cities across the country continue to thrive, and I’m honored to give Shawnee a voice in this national dialogue,”

As a committee member, Meyer will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the new administration and at home.

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Gerri Schroder, councilmember, Henderson, Nev., and Vice Chairs Gyna Bivens, councilmember, Fort Worth, Texas, and Johnnie Warren, councilmember, Oakwood Village, Ohio.