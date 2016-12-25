Area culinary schools earn top ranks in Kansas

Several area culinary schools were named the best in Kansas by Best Choice Schools.

First place went to Johnson County Community College; fourth went to the Art Institutes International of Kansas City, fifth to L’Ecole Culinaire in Kansas City, sixth to Kansas City Community College, eighth to Olathe Advanced Technical Center and ninth to Broadmoor Technical Center, which is part of the Shawnee Mission School District.

Schools were selected based on the variety of degrees, certificates, and diploma options available for individuals at all levels of the career ladder.