Future educators from Shawnee present research at K-State

Two Kansas State University students from Shawnee recently presented their research findings at the 2016 Research and Creativity Fair, which gives future educators an outlet to enhance student learning.

Nicole Kraly, a senior in secondary education-modern languages, gave the presentation, “The Role of L1 and L2 by Learning.”

Rylee Shea, a senior in elementary education, gave the presentation, “Investigating the Different Uses and Effects of Music in the Classroom.”