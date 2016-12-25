Shawnee Mission School District given grant for early childhood program

The Early Education Funders Collaborative at the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation has awarded a $373,508 grant to the Shawnee Mission School District.

These funds will support the district’s summer Early Childhood program, Jump Start to Learning. Through this program, students are invited to spend time learning with their future teacher and classmates in preparation for kindergarten.

As the program has been offered in the district, data has shown incoming kindergarten students who participated demonstrated stronger early reading and math skills.