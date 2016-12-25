Today's news
Shawnee Mission school foundation ranks among top in country
December 25, 2016
The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation has been ranked among the best school foundations in the nation.
“Stepping Up: The Top K-12 Education Foundations in the Nation,” named the foundation sixth in its division among like-sized foundations.
It is the only K-12 foundation in the metro area or in the state of Kansas to be ranked in the study.
