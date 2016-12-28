Meet Shawnee’s boy in blue

When Grant Schroeder grows up, he wants to be a “real-life superhero.”

That’s what he calls police officers.

“They’re nice and helpful and they save people’s lives,” Grant puts it simply.

The 7-year-old’s adoration for men and women in blue began five years ago, when he was a toddler.

His mom, Melissa Schroeder, fondly recalls how on a trip to Disney World, the rest of the family made a beeline for Mickey Mouse, but 3-year-old Grant ran straight to a security guard to introduce himself.

Ever since that moment, he’s taken his family on a ride they never imagined.

Family vacations are spent visiting police departments.

He’s friends with most of the Shawnee police officers, of course.

Earlier this year, the first-grader organized an Officer Appreciation Day at his school, Prairie Ridge Elementary.

And most recently, he sold lemonade and his grandmother’s delicious cookies to raise money for a K9 bulletproof vest, which he donated to Olathe police dog, Axel.

“I believe every single one of those police officers Grant has met in the past five years cultivated his heart,” Schroeder said. “His compassion for giving back is because of those officers.”

Grant came up with the idea to donate a bulletproof vest to Axel because his grandmother volunteers for Going to the Dogs, a Leawood-based organization which donates them to Kansas City area police departments.

Each bulletproof vest, which is also stab-proof, costs around $950, and is meant to protect K9 dogs while in dangerous situations.

Many police departments can’t afford the expense, however, leaving four-legged first responders vulnerable during active duty.

“Grant is potentially saving that dog’s life,” said Logan Bonney, the Olathe police spokesperson. “It really meant a lot to us and it was really cool because Grant doesn’t even live in Olathe. I can already tell he’s going to do great things with his life if he has this big of a caring heart now.”

Donna Wilson, founder of Going to the Dogs, agrees.

She was thrilled when she learned Grant want to help out.

She was even more impressed when she learned how quickly Grant raised the money for the vest.

In just three days, he raised around $1,200, selling cookies and lemonade in front of his Shawnee home.

Police officers from as far away as Leawood showed up to donate to the cause and show their support. Neighbors, family members, and friends filled the street.

“We’re so proud of what he was able to accomplish in just a few days,” Wilson said. “He could be a role model for other young boys and girls. He’s just a citizen who wants to make a difference and he doesn’t ask for anything in return.”

Grant isn’t just impressing people from the area, but officers from around the nation.

He’s befriended officers everywhere from Los Angeles to Mexico.

He even had a special moment with Charles Ramsey, the former Washington D.C. police chief and since-retired Philadelphia Police Commissioner.

In September of 2015, the Schroeder family traveled to Philadelphia to catch a glimpse of the Pope.

The family of five stood in the parade for hours, meeting law enforcement officers from all over the country, as they walked by.

“Every type of law enforcement officer was there, it was unbelievable,” Schroeder said. “The Coast Guard, Border Patrol, Secret Service and FBI were all working together.”

During the parade, they briefly met Ramsey, who was so taken with Grant, he asked the Schroeder family to visit his office the next day.

The family expected to be there five minutes. Instead, Ramsey hung out with them for an hour.

He gave them a tour of his office and presented Grant with a rosary blessed by the Pope.

“It was really cool,” Grant said. “He was really nice.”

Schroeder said her son’s admiration for law enforcement officers has changed their family’s life.

“We’re so fortunate to have met people we never would have met,” she said. “It’s amazing how so many officers are willing to talk with him. Not just for a minute, but for a long time. It’s really special.”

His interest in the profession has also matured him.

When he came up with the idea for the officer appreciation event, he pitched it to Prairie Ridge teachers in a professional presentation, bringing along construction paper notes written in magic marker.

The Officer Appreciation Day, held in September, drew officers from Shawnee to Olathe.

The students signed posters for each law enforcement agency which showed up and donated gift cards from local businesses to the officers.

Although things have kind of slowed down for Grant these days, he’s still in full police mode.

His bedroom is police themed and features special gifts he’s received over the past five years, such as evidence bags courtesy of the Easter Bunny and a breathalyzer gifted to him from Santa.

Not your usual toys.

He’s also up to speed on the job, after taking youth crime classes on chromatography, blood typing, and investigating.

Now, he’s just waiting for the weather to warm up so he can put on his police uniform and participate in Neighborhood Watch.

As for the organization which helped him donate the vest to Axel, it’s on full speed as well.

Going to the Dogs has numerous orders for more K9 bulletproof vests.

Plus, it’s starting to donate other important K9 equipment as well.

This week, it’s donating a backseat kennel to the Tonganoxie Police Department.

Heating and cooling systems for police cars will also soon be donated.

All items are purchased with donations.

“The community has really rallied around us and that has been amazing,” Wilson said. “The past year has gone better than we could have ever imagined.”

Going to the Dogs might even be a national organization soon. Wilson has received emails from people in other parts of the country interested in opening a chapter.

For more information about Going to the Dogs, visit www.going2thedogs.org.