Shawnee gun store that moved after deadly gunfight to close

A Shawnee gun store that changed locations after a fatal gunfight is closing.

Jon Bieker was killed in January 2015 while defending his wife, Becky Bieker, from four Missouri men who were attempting to rob their store, called She’s a Pistol. Three of the robbers were wounded in the shootout. All four are charged with attempted robbery and first-degree murder.

After the gunfight, the store was moved to a new location less than 2 miles away, but legal bills and increased labor expenses have taken a toll. Becky Bieker told WDAF-TV that the closure “feels like losing Jon a second time.”

The store is conducting a liquidation sale and will close no later than 3 p.m. Saturday. Firearm training will continue at a different location.