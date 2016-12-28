Shawnee man pleads guilty to Overland Park bank robbery

Kansas City, Kan. – A Shawnee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing an Overland Park bank at gunpoint, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Mamoudou U. Kaba, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during the robbery.

In his plea, he admitted that he brandished a gun on Sept 22, 2015, when he robbed U.S. Bank at 9900 West 87th in Overland Park.

He pointed a gun at a clerk and customers before fleeing the bank with stolen cash.

He faces up to 25 years on the robbery charge and not less than seven years on the firearm charge, with the sentences running consecutively.

The Overland Park Police Department and the FBI investigated the incident.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel is prosecuting.