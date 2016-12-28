Shawnee Mission Park pumps it up for cyclists

A new “pump track” for cyclists opened recently in Shawnee Mission Park.

Located at the site of the former tennis courts north of the park’s marina parking lot, this volunteer-constructed short track is a great warm up for experienced riders or a perfect area for younger riders to practice their mountain biking skills.

“It is called a pump track because it is shaped in such a way that you can “pump” the bike around the track without pedaling,” said Doug Monroe, one of the volunteers who have been constructing the new track. “Pumping a bike would be analogous to shifting your body weight while swinging in a swing. If you move your weight up/down and backwards/forwards with proper timing while you go around the track and over the features, you can maintain your momentum and even gain speed without pedaling.”

The pump track was built by volunteers with The Urban Trail Co., the organization which built many of the other mountain biking trails in Shawnee Mission Park, with help from additional volunteers with the Velo+ Bike Shop in Lenexa.

“It’s a place for kids, both small and big to have fun on their bikes,” added Velo+ Bike Shop Manager Marco DeAngelis. “Ultimately our goal is to have a place where an entire range of riders can go ride. “I’m seeing it from a father’s perspective because I have two little boys. So we’re trying to make it so it’s friendly to all ages.”

The Shawnee Mission Park pump track consists of two loops of a few hundred feet or less with one nested inside the other.

“Having multiple ‘lines’ in a pump track is what generally makes them more interesting,” Monroe explained. “You can go around ours and change it up each time around, making it more interesting. Pump tracks are usually set up, as ours is, to be rideable by all skill levels. Everything is completely “rollable” on ours, meaning that there are no gaps or jumps on the track that you have to have a certain skill level to be able to cross. Beginning riders are able to ride it as slowly as they want, while advanced riders will concentrate on speed and looking for features that they can transfer or jump between in creative ways.”

Reaction to the new track, which opened in October, has been very positive.

“It has gotten very popular very quickly,” Monroe said. “We have kids as young as three years old riding it. There are a large number of families that come out and ride it together. We had so many really little kids show up that we ended up making a small kids track next to the main track just for them. For advanced riders, the pump track offers a style of riding that isn’t readily available in the area.”

The track continues to expand, as a core volunteer crew of about five to ten people continues to work on the project on most Sundays.

“We are currently adding another loop option to expand the ways you can ride it,” Monroe said. “We also have plans for some offshoots with bigger features that will challenge more advanced riders. When it is completed, it will be unique for the area and will be something that people will travel a considerable distance to ride.”