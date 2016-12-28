Tree recycling collection planned at Shawnee Mission Park

From now through Jan. 31, the public is invited to discard of Chrstimas trees at the parking lot at The Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park.

The entrance is located at 7710 Renner Road.

Trees will be collected at all three sites during regular winter park hours, which are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is no charge for the disposal of trees and this program is open to anyone regardless of residency.

For additional information, call Visitor Services at Shawnee Mission Park at 913-888-4713.

No yard waste will be accepted, only Christmas trees.

Wrappers should be removed from the discarded trees as well as any remaining decorations; particularly “icicles” and decorations made from Mylar, shiny plastic, or aluminum.

In 2015, more than 3,000 trees were recycled.

Some of the trees will be mulched for use on trails and in landscaping while others will be used to improve fish habitat in JCPRD lakes.