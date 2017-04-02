Baseball roundup: St. James, SMNW earn big shutout victories

— St. James Academy's baseball got a big win on a big stage with a 14-0 five-inning victory over Ballard (Mo.) on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Lucas Scheele, Huntero Cashero and Casey Worley combined for a three-hit shutout.

Jacob Owens and Kemper Bednar led the Thunder with three RBIs apiece. The Thunder put together a 14-hit attack with Bednar, Derek Ripp and Ryan O'Dell picking up two each.

The Thunder (2-2) took charge early with five runs in the bottom of the first. St. James put up a crooked number in each inning, and finished off Ballard with a six-run fourth.

The win for St. James over Ballard came less than 24 hours after a 6-4 loss to Blue Valley West.

A Spencer Kaifes RBI groundout and Lucas Scheele RBI infield single gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but and Jaguars tied it back up in the home half of the frame.

The Jaguars put up two runs apiece in the third and the fifth, and kept the Thunder off the board until the top of the seventh. Kaifes and Scheele each drove in a run again in the seventh, but it wasn't enough for the Thunder.

St. James will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Bishop Miege.

Shawnee Mission Northwest shuts out Columbine, falls to Free State

LAWRENCE — After suffering a 5-2 road loss to Free State on Friday, Shawnee Mission Northwest returned to the Firebirds' field to play a neutral site game against Columbine (Colo.).

The Cougars (2-2) got a much better result, as they shut out Columbine, 13-0, in five innings behind a combined three-hit shutout from Nic Chitwood and Dylan Nedved.

Javier Pena hit a bases-clearing triple and Zach Reeder had an RBI double to highlight the Cougars' seven-run second inning. Alex Rice went 3-for-3 with four RBIs.

In the Cougars' loss to Free State, Joe Todd went five innings — giving up four runs on seven hits. Todd struck out four and walked three.

Northwest will take on SM North at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2.