De Soto soccer shuts out Olathe North, 1-0

— The six seniors on the De Soto girls soccer team have played a big role in the Wildcats' undefeated start through five games, but their 1-0 win Friday night over Olathe North showed that the future of the DHS program beyond this year has a solid chance of being in good hands as well.

De Soto freshman Mackenzie Mohl blasted a shot into the back of the net from 10 yards out in the 33rd minute, and junior goalkeeper Taylor Rogers recorded her second straight shutout to guide the Wildcats to victory.

"I needed to step up and get the goal for my team and not let them down," Mohl said.

While the Wildcats had gained momentum late in the first half to lead up to Mohl's goal, the Eagles came out as the aggressor in the first 10 minutes. Olathe North had two golden chances to strike first, but Rogers came up with two of her six saves to keep the Eagles off the board.

"It's huge. If we give up an early goal, it completely changes the game," said De Soto coach Jesse Smith of Rogers. "She does a great job. She comes up big in big-time games.

"We opened the season with (Shawnee Mission) Northwest, and she made a couple of really key saves. She did the same thing tonight. In a perfect world, she doesn't have to, but Olathe North is a good team and they're going to get their chances. She had another good game."

With Olathe North circled on the schedule as one of De Soto's tougher games, Rogers echoed Smith's sentiments about the importance of staying in the game early.

"It felt good to do that and just know that I was going to play that way the rest of the game," Rogers said. "It gave me confidence."

Rogers also had plenty of confidence in her teammates to grab the lead, as the Wildcats (4-0-1) have scored in all five of their matches. The goal for Mohl was her second of the season, but Smith said that the biggest attribute that the freshman has given to the team has been the ability to set up her teammates for scoring chances.

"She does a lot more off the scorecard than she does on it. We were talking after the game that it's her second goal, but she's probably got five assists to the assist," said Smith of Mohl. "The way she is creating is great. Her goals will come, but the way she creates off the ball and just connecting with her teammates, that's much more valuable."

While the Wildcats did not come up with an insurance goal, they still dictated the tempo for much of the second half. Smith credited the Wildcats' crisp play in crunch time to the leadership of seniors Aly Hargrove, Tarah Phongsavath, Maddie Plake, Tanith Beal, Carmen Rush and Macey Harrington.

"They've been the core of our team for four years. I think five of the six seniors started for all four years and all six are starting now," Smith said. "It's kind of been there, done that. They know what it takes."

The Wildcats will go for their fifth straight win at 4 p.m. Thursday against Baldwin.