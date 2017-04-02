Jaguars win Mill Valley Invitational

Mill Valley senior tennis players Alec Bergeron and Andrew Bock both entered their fourth and final season as doubles partners with the goal making the most of it.

While Bergeron and Bock know that they can't look too far ahead, they were thrilled with how they started their season, as they won the No. 1 doubles bracket to help the Jaguars to a first-place finish at the Mill Valley Invitational on Friday.

"We've been working for four years for this, and we're just looking to finish the right way," Bock said. "How you finish the right way is you get started the right way, and that's what we did today."

Along with Bock and Bergeron placing first in No. 1 doubles, Mill Valley's No. 2 doubles tandem of Dante Peterson and Eric Schanker and No. 2 singles player Parker Billings also took home gold. Mill Valley No. 1 singles player Jansen McCabe rounded out the medalists for the Jaguars with a second-place finish.

"This is really encouraging to see," Billings said. "You get to see the potential early on, and you know that we're only going to get better from here, so that's nice to know."

Bock and Bergeron only dropped three sets during their four pool play matches before defeating St. James' Josh Spradlin and Cole Leiffer, 8-3, in the championship match.

Serving and volleys proved to be the keys to victory for the Jaguars' No. 1 doubles team. Bock highlighted the championship match with three aces in the fifth game.

"You just get into it. You're not necessarily going for aces, but you just feel it and you just get into that rhythm," Bock said. "You feel it in your legs and you just let it fly. It was a good result for us."

When Bock wasn't getting aces, he was still setting up a tough return for his and Bergeron's opponents throughout the day. Bergeron said that his and Bock's serving success allowed them to be more aggressive on their opponents' return shots.

"All day we were attacking," Bergeron said. "Right off the serve I was attacking, and off of my serve he was attacking."

Not too long after Bergeron and Bock took care of business against St. James, Billings outlasted Maranatha Christian Academy's Aaron Bowlin, 8-7 (7-4) in a tiebreaker in the No. 2 singles title match.

Billings jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the tiebreaker, and never looked back.

"I'd say that the key was that there were some short, easy balls and I tend to over-hit," Billings said. "I was really trying to keep it consistent, but at the same time also just going for the shots that need to be hit."

St. James finishes second

While Spradlin and Leiffer came up short in the No. 1 doubles championship match, they walked away feeling good about how they performed in the tournament as a whole.

Spradlin and Leiffer also breezed through pool play with a 4-0 record.

"I think we have two regional wins now. I think we're 5-1 now with a couple of good wins," Spradlin said. "It's off to a good start. It's looking like a good year."

Spradlin also felt like serving was a strength for the Thunder throughout the tournament to be able to put them in good position for each point.

"Definitely coming to the net and finding the weaker player and kind of isolating that guy," Spradlin said. "Playing off his (Leiffer's) serve, that really helps us."

Leiffer and Spradlin felt that they could learn a lot from their loss to Bock and Bergeron, and know full well that they will likely run into the top Mill Valley doubles duo a few more times this season. After struggling to come up with solid return shots against the Jaguars, that will be a point of emphasis for Leiffer and Spradlin in practice.

"I think for us just getting our returns over and just working our way in," Leiffer said.

St. James' No. 1 and 2 singles players followed up Spradlin and Leiffer with third-place finishes. Adam Burke won the No. 1 singles third-place match over Spring Hill's Jacob Crabtree, 8-1, and Camden Chastain was victorious by the same score against Bishop Miege's Logan Lazarczyk to take home bronze at No. 2 singles.

Siemers shines for Maranatha

Maranatha Christian Academy rounded out the top three in the team standings behind the singles play of Bowlin and Daniel Siemers.

Siemers and Bowlin both coasted through pool play with perfect records to reach their respective championship matches. Siemers defeated McCabe, 8-2, in the No. 1 singles title match to remain undefeated in the early going of the season.

"I was serving pretty well most of the match," Siemers said. "I really wasn't missing that much."

The Maranatha No. 1 singles player deflected a lot of the success he's had to going up against a high-caliber player like Bowlin in practice every day.

"It's really nice just to have someone to hit against and really push you at practice," said Siemers of Bowlin.

Teal, Minter pace De Soto

The No. 2 doubles team of Tait Teal and Matt Minter led De Soto to a tie for fifth place.

Teal and Minter posted a 3-1 record in pool play before falling to Bishop Miege's Chaz Corredor and Lance Leo in the third-place match.

De Soto's No. 1 doubles tandem of Nate Kowynia and Jackson Allman finished the tournament at 2-2.

SM North takes 10th

Shawnee Mission North was unable to come up with a victory on Friday, but coach Zach McKamie still saw some progress from the Indians.

After losing a wealth of experience last year in graduated seniors Anthony Giambalvo, Grant Oltremari, Keighan Miller and Miles McLennon, McKamie is looking for several new players to step up this season.

"This is our building year, and our guys saw how it was done last year," McKamie said. "Those were seniors, and we are mostly a team of juniors and even a freshman (Luke Johnson), and he's probably going to be the main future of our team here."