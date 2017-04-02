Mill Valley ties for second at Lansing Relays; St. James fourth, De Soto ninth

— The Mill Valley girls swim and dive team tied for second at the Lansing Relays on Saturday to lead the Shawnee-area schools at the meet.

The Jaguars won two of the 10 events after taking first-place in the 800-yard freestyle and 200-yard breaststroke relays.

Kayla Teasley, Jordan Robinson, Celia Kistner and Jazlynn Schwegman clocked in with a final time of 9:13.32 in the 800 freestyle relay.

Schwegman, Mandy Teasley, Vicki Robinson and Kayla Teasley won the 200 breaststroke relay with a time of 2:28.49.

Mill Valley scored 160 points to tie with Lansing for second, while Bishop Miege won the meet with 206.

St. James Academy followed Mill Valley and Lansing in fourth with 136 points. Courtney Setter, Audrey Jones, Aubrey Crain and Andrea Curens won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:11.87 to pace the Thunder.

De Soto rounded out the Shawnee-area teams that competed at Lansing. The Wildcats finished ninth with 34 points. Gabrielle Mallozzi, Alyssa Wernimont, Sydney Hoover and Lexi Marshall placed third in the 400-yard medley relay to lead De Soto.