Soccer roundup: Maranatha handles Harmon; St. James falls to Aquinas
April 2, 2017
Maranatha Christian Academy's girls soccer team defeated Harmon, 4-1, to pick up its second straight win on Friday.
Kayla Crowder, Mallory Brogan, Sydney Sneider and Debra Zuniga all scored for the Eagles.
Maranatha (2-1) will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Basehor-Linwood.
St. James falls to Aquinas
OVERLAND PARK — St. James Academy fell to St. Thomas Aquinas, 4-1, on Saturday in the third-place game of the Bob Durig MO-KAN Challenge on Saturday.
Caylee Thornhill scored the lone goal for the Thunder.
Karissa Duker and Michaela Weist were named to the all-tournament team.
St. James (1-2) will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Bishop Miege.
