Soccer roundup: Maranatha handles Harmon; St. James falls to Aquinas

Maranatha Christian Academy's girls soccer team defeated Harmon, 4-1, to pick up its second straight win on Friday.

Kayla Crowder, Mallory Brogan, Sydney Sneider and Debra Zuniga all scored for the Eagles.

Maranatha (2-1) will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Basehor-Linwood.

St. James falls to Aquinas

OVERLAND PARK — St. James Academy fell to St. Thomas Aquinas, 4-1, on Saturday in the third-place game of the Bob Durig MO-KAN Challenge on Saturday.

Caylee Thornhill scored the lone goal for the Thunder.

Karissa Duker and Michaela Weist were named to the all-tournament team.

St. James (1-2) will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Bishop Miege.