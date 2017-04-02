Track and field roundup: MV, SJA, DHS, MCA athletes post several top finishes

The Mill Valley, St. James Academy, De Soto and Maranatha Christian Academy track and field teams were all in action on Friday.

Mill Valley competed in the Ottawa Relays. Gabby Hopkins won the shot put and the discus to lead the Mill Valley girls, and Nick Schmidt claimed first place in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs to pace the Jaguars on the boys side.

The Jaguars also received first-place finishes from the boys and girls 4x100-meter relay teams, Cole Ivey (boys javelin), Megan Eckman (girls high jump), Lydia McDaneld (girls long jump) and Morgan Thomas (girls triple jump).

St. James went across the state line to compete in the Show-Me Showdown in Belton, Mo. The Thunder girls squad did a bulk of its damage in the relays — taking first in the 4x100, 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley.

Five Thunder runners from the St. James girls team also won individual events. Ashley Wurtenberger (400-meter dash), Katie Moore (800-meter run), Sarah Murrow (1,600-meter run), Gabrielle Boucher (3,200-meter run) and Hannah Schaefer (300-meter hurdles) won their respective events.

The St. James boys team had four event champions in Will Crabtree (800-meter run), Jack Moore (3,200-meter run), Luke Heller (javelin) and Travis Pickert (high jump).

De Soto posted top-five team finishes at the Baldwin Invitational, as the Wildcats placed third on the boys side and fourth in the girls standings.

Zach Titus (boys shot put), Ethan Rodriguez (100-meter dash), Kelsey Heer (girls discus) and the boys 4x100-meter relay team all won their respective events.

The Maranatha girls team placed second, and the boys finished third at the Central Heights Invitational at Richmond, Mo.

Brooke Brownlee won the 100 and 200-meter dashes, and helped the Eagles to first place in the girls 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays. Brownlee was joined by Grace Wojcik, Phoebe Hines and Aaliyah Buckner in the 4x100 relay. Wojcik, Brownlee, Allison Deighton and Audrey Knight won the 4x400 relay.

Micah Webb highlighted the meet for the Maranatha boys team by winning the 100-meter dash.