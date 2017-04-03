School records fall for Cougars, Indians; SMNW boys win SMS Relays

— The cold-weather conditions were less than ideal for the track and field athletes competing at the Shawnee Mission South Relays on Saturday, but that did not stop a few SM Northwest and SM North runners from writing their names in the school record books.

The SM Northwest girls 4x1,600-meter relay team of seniors Sarah Scott, Camille Henderson, Hannah Gruman and junior Molly Born wasted little time in getting the record-setting day started. The Cougars clocked in with a time of 22:21.52 to win the race by 55 seconds.

"It means a lot. It's something that I've worked really hard for over the last four years, and I know we all have," Gruman said. "I love my teammates, and to be able to come together and each of us perform as well as we did and to get a record together is awesome. There aren't words for it right now because it's just like dawning on me."

Born returned to the track to break another SM Northwest record when she won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:18.00. The SM Northwest junior is a two-time defending state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs, but she's looking forward to incorporating the 800 into her arsenal a little bit more this season.

"I felt great," Born said. "It's something different and I usually don't run it. It just felt good to go out there and do something a little bit different."

Born was equally excited about both records because of the relationships she has built with her present and past teammates at SM Northwest.

"I love my school and I love running for my school," Born said. "It really just amazes me that I can be up there with the other great runners from Northwest. It's great."

Since the only meets that the Cougars usually get the chance to run the 4x1,600-meter relay are at the SM South Relays and Kansas Relays, the four SM Northwest distance runners have been looking forward to the opportunity to break the record for quite some time.

"Oh my gosh, we have been talking about this for all of my years at Northwest," Born said. "This means so much that we were able to break it with three seniors on our team. That was just so amazing for them and just for everyone."

Henderson also collected another top-three finish for the Cougars in the 3,200-meter run after clocking in with a second-place time of 11:57.42.

The Cougars had three top-three performances in the sprints as well, with Davia Clarke taking second in the 200-meter dash (26.42), Hannah Black coming in third in the 400-meter dash (1:04.57) and the SM Northwest 4x100.25-meter hog relay team of Anna Farmer, Sarah Petersen, Caymen Northrop and Abriel Jarrett finishing second (1:02.96).

Northwest placed sixth in the girls team standings with 69 points.

SMNW boys coast to first place

The SM Northwest boys squad was not to be out-done by the record-setting day for the Cougar girls team.

Baqurious Stokes led the way for the Cougars with wins in the 100 and 200-meter dashes to help SM Northwest finish atop the boys team standings with 132 points.

Stokes still feels like he has plenty of room for improvement, but he was pleased with both performances for this point of the season. The SM Northwest senior finished with a time of 11.15 in the 100-meter dash, and 22.58 in the 200-meter dash.

"I felt like I could have done a little bit better on my start, but it was a good race," Stokes said after winning the 100. "The lean helped me out for the win."

While Stokes carried the Cougars on the track, the field events were where they racked up most of their points. Andrew Naumann won the pole vault after clearing a personal-best height of 13 feet, and Noah Simbeck led the pack in the javelin with a throw of 167 feet, 6 inches.

Naumann entered the season with the goal of making an immediate impact in his first year at the varsity level, which made Saturday's performance that much more encouraging for him.

"This is my first varsity meet that I've gotten first, so it feels pretty good," Naumann said. "I also got a PR of six inches."

While Naumann's day was done after winning the pole vault, Simbeck's was just getting started after his victory in the javelin. Simbeck was joined by Reid Stimach, Travis Morrison and Austin Heinisch on the Cougars' first-place 4x100.25-meter hog relay team.

Stimach (second in the discus, 132-07), Morrison (third in the shot put, 44-08) and Heinisch (sixth in the javelin, 152-11) all placed in their respective throwing events as well.

Other top-three individual finishers for the Cougars included: Ben Synder (second in the 800-meter run, 2:02.60), Alex Oleson (second in the high jump, 6-00), ZhanArden Vil (second in the triple jump, 42-00), Seth Mosburg (third in the pole vault, 12-06) and Colton Skeens (third in the long jump, 20-08). Snyder, Stokes, Peyton Carder and Drew Vander Leest also placed third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:36.11.

SMN's Reed breaks 1,600-meter school record

The SM North girls track and field record board in the Brick House will soon be updated after this weekend as well. Shawnee Mission North senior Amber Reed broke the school record in the 1,600-meter run after clocking in with a time of 5:16.00.

Reed got to break the school record on her home track since the meet was held at SM North because of on-going construction at SM South.

While the Wichita State commit led the Indians on the track, SM North also got two first-place finishes in the field events from Madison Rosas and Natalie Lanman. Rosas won the javelin with a throw of 111 feet, 10 inches, and Lanman cleared 11 feet to take gold in the pole vault.

"At the beginning of the season, I'm really glad I'm at 11 (feet) right now," Lanman said. "I'm just hoping to PR here soon and keep going up."

Lanman admitted that the cold temperature made it difficult to feel her hands as the competition went on. Although the SM North senior was hoping to match her personal best of 11 feet, 6 inches, she believes that time will come with better weather and a few changes with her technique.

"I need to get a tall plant and stay closer to the pole, drop my shoulders and really invert because I'm just kind of flagging out," Lanman said. "I'm just getting off the pole as fast as I can, and I need to keep going up."

The first-place finishes from Lanman, Rosas and Reed helped the Indians take seventh with 59 points.

SM North boys finish third

Outside of senior Carter Jacobson, the SM North boys distance runners are relatively new to competing at the variety level for track and field. The Indians' youth did not show on Saturday, though, as Jacobson, junior Joseph Coddington, sophomore Asher Molina and freshman Blake Taylor won the 4x1,600-meter relay with a time of 19:24.87.

The pressure was put on Taylor as the anchor leg with Blue Valley closing the gap in the final few laps. Taylor closed out the win with a big kick, though, to help the Indians win by nearly four seconds.

Although Taylor just joined the team a couple of weeks ago in the closing stages of winter conditioning, Molina figured that the SM North freshman would have a lot of potential based on how his siblings Jaden and Samantha fared as distance runners for the Indians. Samantha Taylor — who is in her freshman season at Southern Utah — had held the SM North girls 1,600-meter record until Reed broke it on Saturday.

"His kick is really something special. That's the most uncommon thing to see with freshman," said Molina of Taylor. "You can see a freshman that will run fast, but not one that will kick. Seeing that with Blake, that really makes me feel hopeful for the next few years."

Jacobson is the only runner from SM North's 2016 4x800-meter state championship relay team that is back from last year, and he was in mid-season form for his open 800-meter run on Saturday. The SM North senior just missed breaking the two-minute barrier for the first time after crossing the finish line at 2:00.34.

"I was a little bummed, but I felt good because I just wanted to go out faster than last week," Jacobson said. "That's what I did, and it turned out really well."

Just a couple of minutes after finishing the 800, Jacobson found out that he was going to be anchoring the 4x400-meter relay in place of Carlitos Hernandez, who was a late scratch due to injury. Despite not being 100 percent, Hernandez still won the triple jump with a mark of 43 feet, 1/2 inch.

The best event of the day for the SM North boys squad was the 300-meter hurdles. Ike Diggs and Michael Rivera placed second and third with respective times of 43.45 and 43.58.

Senior Danny Presler posted the last top-three finish individual finish for the Indians after taking third in the discus with a throw of 128 feet, 11 inches. Presler also helped the Indians finish second in the 4x100.25-meter hog relay.

North placed third in the boys team standings with 94.33 points.