Golf roundup: SJA’s Wilk ties for first at Canyon Farms Tournament

— St. James Academy senior Will Wilk tied for first place after firing a round of 74 at the Canyon Farms Tournament on Monday at Canyon Farms Golf Club.

Blue Valley Northwest senior Andrew Rice and BV North freshman Davis Cooper matched Wilk's round of 74 to create a three-way tie for first.

St. James senior Jordan Klis joined Wilk in the top 10 after finishing in a four-way tie for 10th with a round of 78.

Mill Valley sophomore Jack Matchette paced the Jaguars with a round of 79 to finish in a four-way tie for 14th. Jaguar senior Quintin Bossert finished one stroke back of Matchette to tie for 18th.

St. James and Mill Valley finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while BV North was the tournament champion.

SMNW's Ghilardi, Bultman tie for second at Lake Quivira CC

LAKE QUIVIRA — Shawnee Mission Northwest junior C.C. Ghilardi and sophomore Joe Bultman carded rounds of 74 to finish in a tie for second at the SMNW Invitational on Monday at Lake Quivira Country Club.

Ghilardi and Bultman led the Cougars to sixth place, and finished one stroke behind Olathe East's David Gutgesell for the individual title.

De Soto's Daniel Lee tied for 15th place with a round of 81 to help the Wildcats finish seventh in the team standings.

Shawnee Mission North's Caleb Brooks shot a round of 112 to finish 83rd. North placed 17th as a team.