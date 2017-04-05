Cougars use speed to surge past Indians, 8-3

— When the Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball team has put runners on base this season, the Cougars have not wasted much time in getting around and in to score.

The Cougars (3-2) lit up the base paths with seven steals to keep the pressure on SM North for most of their 8-3 victory over the Indians on Tuesday at SM East's practice field. The game was moved from 3&2 to SM East due to field conditions, and was still called after five and a half innings due to inclement weather.

Three of the Cougars' stolen bases came during their five-run, two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth.

"When you've got weather like this and it's tough to get things rolling — especially on the pitching perspective — being to come out an roll something like that with two outs is key," SM Northwest coach Domenic Mussat said. "That's huge for the guys."

With the Cougars trailing the Indians, 3-2, No. 8 hitter Bhargav Marada sparked SM Northwest's rally in the fourth with a triple to deep right field. After Austin Bell drove in courtesy runner Nick Chomyak to tie it up at 3-3, the top of the order kept the Cougars rolling.

Cougar leadoff hitter Alex Rice gave SM Northwest the lead with an RBI double to left, and Zach Reeder capped off the frame with another two-base hit down the first-base line that drove in two.

"I'm just trying to do my job — get on base and steal some bases," Rice, who stole third and came into score after his RBI double, said.

Rice, Marada and Javier Pena each had two hits apiece to pace the Cougars. Pena and Bell swiped two bags each to lead SM Northwest.

While the Cougars were happy to see their offensive game plan working well against the Indians, SM North coach Jason Day was disappointed to see his team get rattled during SM Northwest's rally.

"They were routine plays. I can't think of a run that we gave up tonight that didn't result from not making a routine play," Day said. "We've got to make the routine play. There's nothing else to it."

Day saw what the Indians were capable of when they scored three runs in the top of the fourth. Caleb McDonald and Dillon Torello each had an RBI single in the fourth, but Sam Schwartz' infield single in the sixth was the only other hit that the Indians were able to muster.

Schwartz' single loaded the bases in the sixth, but Max Getzlow grounded out to third to end the frame. Day and Mussat then agreed to call the game since the rain was picking up and lightning was in the area.

Day felt that the Indians (0-3) did enough on the offensive end to make it a close game between the three hits, drawing four walks and getting hit by a pitch twice. The SM North coach felt the biggest difference in the game was the Indians' four errors in the field.

"To some extent, it's mental. We've had our struggles over the past few years as far as winning ballgames," Day said. "Last year, we were 1-6 in one-run ballgames. We've got to mentally get over that and expect to make a play and want the baseball."

Josh Flack earned the win for the Cougars after limiting the Indians to two hits over four innings. Schwartz was tagged with the loss for SM North.

The Cougars will play next at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Olathe South at the Olathe District Activities Complex.

The Indians were scheduled to play today against Mill Valley at Kansas City Kansas Community College, but the game was postponed. North will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Friday at 3&2 against SM East.