From Shawnee to Indy: high school student makes nationals in American Legion competition

Growing up, Louie Pires knew the U.S. Constitution was important.

It wasn’t until this past year, however, when he realized its value.

For the past few months, the monumental document has been the 17-year-old’s main focus as he moves his way up the different levels of the American Legion Oratorical competition.

The prestigious annual speech competition, now in its 79th year, revolves around the Constitution and it encourages the nation’s youth to develop meaningful skills, such as persuasion, communication and public speaking.

Through intense research and personal reflecting, the competition has allowed Pires to gain greater respect for a document many Americans might take for granted.

“It’s changed my outlook on the world by showing me how significant the U.S. Constitution is in our everyday lives,” he said. “Right now, how we perceive that document is deteriorating because generation after generation is becoming accustomed to those freedoms. It’s important that we don’t lose their meaning.”

Pires’ journey began in Shawnee in February, with the district competition, which took place at American Legion Post 327, 6521 Nieman Road.

Shawnee, along with the Kansas side of the Kansas City area, is part of District 2.

In March, Pires won the state competition.

Later this month, he will head to Indianapolis to represent Shawnee, and the entire state of Kansas, in the national American Legion Oratorical competition.

“I’m honored to represent all these people in Kansas, but District Two is my family,” Pires told the Dispatch. “It has a special place in my heart.”

The feeling is mutual.

Rick Miller, the American Legion Oratorical Contest Chair for Kansas District 2, said Pires is the first winner in a long time to represent the district in the national competition.

He couldn’t be prouder.

“He (Pires) is a dynamic speaker,” Miller said. “He’s always very well-prepared and you can tell he’s patriotic and has a great pride for his family and his country when he speaks. I’m really excited because I think he has a very good chance of succeeding at nationals.”

Pires’ success isn’t a surprise to many people who know him.

The Stilwell teenager thrives at speech and debate as a junior at Blue Valley High School in Overland Park.

But it wasn’t always that way.

When he was younger, Pires was extremely nervous to speak in public, but a science presentation in eighth grade forced him to take the plunge.

His courage paid off, because his teacher was so impressed, he recommended Pires pursue debate in high school.

“I went from being a guy who could barely get out five words to someone who speaks very well in public,” Pires said. “It’s been a transformative aspect of my life and it has boosted my confidence.”

It was that confidence which encouraged him to enter the American Legion Oratorical Competition earlier this year.

He’s doing it as a way to honor his grandfather, who had been a Polish soldier fighting alongside American soldiers during World War II.

After the war, his grandfather immigrated to the United States, eager to start anew in a country where the U.S. Constitution protects the freedoms and values of its people.

As he prepares for the national competition, Pires is still brushing up on his knowledge of the Constitution.

It’s not an easy task.

The competition is comprised of two different speeches.

The first is a prepared oration, an eight-to-ten minute speech upon any aspect of the Constitution, with a special focus upon the duties and responsibilities of citizens.

The second is an assigned topic oration, which will be a three-to-five minute speech about a given amendment of the constitution.

“I’m excited, but I know I’ll be nervous once I get there,” Pires said. “I’ll be competing against the best of the best.”

His teachers at Blue Valley High School aren’t worried though.

When he learned about Pires making it to the national competition, Blue Valley speech and debate coach Chris Riffer said he was very proud, but not surprised.

“Louie is a great speaker and I knew he would do well in this type of speech competition based on past success in competitive speech,” Riffer told the Dispatch. “Louie’s confidence has grown quite a bit but so has his knowledge base.

“He just knows more as a result of being a good student at a good school and that helps him craft better speeches.”

Pires’ AP U.S. History teacher, Clark Winslow, agrees.

“I am amazed on a daily basis that I get to work with students like Louie, who take an active role not just in their education but also in intellectual pursuits that lead them to success like in this competition,” Winslow said.

In addition to earning success as a speaker, the competition is a chance for Pires to collect college scholarships.

So far, he has already earned $2,500 in scholarships from the different levels of the competition.

At the national competition, he has the chance to earn even more.

The first prize winner will receive an $18,000 scholarship; second place will earn $16,000; and third place will earn $14,000.

For every round advanced in the national competition, participants are given an additional $1,500.

The scholarship money would be very helpful, said Pires, as he plans to pursue his dream of being an intellectual property attorney after his high school graduation.