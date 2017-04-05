Soccer Roundup: Nugent propels Cougars past Firebirds

Inclement weather prevented the Shawnee-area soccer teams that were in action Tuesday from playing full time, but they all completed at least at a half to get an official match in. Here's a rundown of how each team fared.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1, Free State 0

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission Northwest was the only Shawnee-area team to come away with a victory, as the Cougars defeated Free State, 1-0, at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex. Northwest junior Megan Nugent scored the lone goal of the match.

The Cougars (3-1-1) will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lawrence High.

St. James Academy 1, Bishop Miege 1

ROELAND PARK — St. James Academy notched its first tie of the season after playing Bishop Miege to a 1-1 draw.

Sidney Manning scored the equalizer for the Thunder in the second half. Freshman goalkeeper Jennifer Matthews came up with seven saves for the Thunder in regulation. The match was called due to lightning in the area during the second overtime.

The Thunder (1-2-1) will play St. Thomas Aquinas for the second time in six days at 6:30 p.m. Friday at STA. Aquinas defeated St. James, 4-1, in the Bob Durig MO-KAN Challenge third-place game on Saturday.

Mill Valley 0, Blue Valley Northwest 0

OVERLAND PARK — Mill Valley also came away with its first tie of the 2017 campaign after its match with Blue Valley Northwest ended scoreless.

The Jaguars (1-1-1) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blue Valley.

Leavenworth 1, Shawnee Mission North 0

OVERLAND PARK — Alexis Cole's goal proved to be the difference, as Leavenworth clipped Shawnee Mission North, 1-0.

The Indians (1-3) will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Basehor-Linwood 4, Maranatha Christian Academy 1

BASEHOR — Maranatha Christian Academy saw its two-game winning streak snapped after a 4-1 loss to Basehor-Linwood.

The Eagles (2-2) will attempt to get back in the win column at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a home match against Bishop Seabury.