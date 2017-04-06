Johnson County holds recycling event in Mission

Recycle your old, unusable and unwanted tires from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a free Tire Recycling Event for Johnson County residents.

The event will take place at the Household Hazardous Waste facility located inside the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5901 Jim Bills Rd. in Mission, located off of Foxridge Dr. and Lamar.

There is a limit of 7 tires per household and no commercial drop-offs will be accepted.

For more information on the event call 913-715-6904.