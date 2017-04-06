Today's news
Shawnee Police to conduct DUI and driver’s license checkpoint
April 6, 2017
The Shawnee Police Department will be conducting a sobriety and driver's license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city of Shawnee Friday evening to Saturday morning.
Motorists can expect to be briefly detoured through the checkpoint. Anyone suspected of being intoxicated will be subject to a series of sobriety tests. Drivers who are impaired will be arrested. Drivers without a valid driver's license will be ticketed.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment