Six Cougars sign letters of intent

Six Shawnee Mission Northwest senior student-athletes signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday in the school's cafeteria — all having faced different challenges on and off playing field in their respective paths to compete at the next level.

Four SM Northwest soccer players — Ashley Ard, Emily Sanders, Kara Knapp and Alix Willming — Cougar volleyball player Annie Connor and SMNW sprinter Davia Clarke all inked their letters of intent in front of their friends, family members, teammates and coaches.

Prior to each Cougar giving their respective signing day speeches, SM Northwest athletic director Angelo Giacalone described how all six seniors have overcome their respective obstacles through the acronym ASPIRE.

A — Attain: "These young individuals have worked hard to attain the status that they currently have and sit before you today," Giacalone said. "As a result, they are allowed that privilege to continue to play the sport that they choose at the next level."

S — Satisfaction: "They've earned the right to be happy, but not satisfied. They have thus far enjoyed their journey, as they should have," Giacalone said. "However, their destination is not yet completed. Now more than ever, the satisfaction that they have received through their successes will also be what drives them into committing themselves to be the very best at the next level."

P — Perseverance: "These young individuals have developed that word perseverance. They remain steady through any obstacle that confronts them," Giacalone said. "They push themselves and their teammates to be better on a daily basis. Whether they face physical, mental, emotional or social difficulties, they strive to make themselves and turn themselves and their teammates into the best they possibly can be.

I — Integrity and R — Respect: "The respect they have for the game they play. The sportsmanship they offer their teammates, their coaches, the competition and the people who officiate the game, and that is not always an easy task," Giacalone said. "They are humble when victorious, and do not point fingers in defeat. They do the right things in all actions as they pursue both the seen and the unseen."

E — Excel: "These are the individuals who will always strive for perfection to maintain excellence. They'll shoot the extra free throws, stay out and do the extra passes, work in the starting blocks a little bit longer, maybe work on their sets — whatever it takes to do the little things right," Giacalone said. "These are the individuals who don't just practice. Rather they learn to practice with a purpose."

Giacalone's speech hit home for Clarke, who signed Wisconsin-Stout — an NCAA Division III school and member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference. Clarke elaborated on the satisfaction she felt in signing her letter of intent.

"It is extremely satisfying," Clarke said. "I never thought that I would be able to do this and go on to the next level to continue track, being that I've had so many injuries and sickness. It's just an amazing feeling inside."

Despite battling through shin splints, a broken toe, mononucleosis and knee injury during her high school career, Clarke has had a number of talks with SM Northwest assistant coach Justin Stigge about running in college. Clarke's perseverance has paid off, as she's had a fast start to her senior season. The Wisconsin-Stout signee finished second in the 200-meter dash on Saturday at the SM South Relays with a time of 26.42.

"I just have to tell myself that this is what I really want to do," Clarke said. "This is what makes me happy. This is what I have to do to make myself proud."

Clarke will be joining a Wisconsin-Stout program that finished third last year at the WIAC outdoor meet, and fifth this season in the conference indoor meet.

While Clarke and the four SM Northwest soccer players are still in season, Connor has already wrapped up her high school volleyball career. Connor — a Central Methodist signee — made the most of her senior season, and recorded the game-winning kill to send the Cougars to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time in eight years.

"It was really exciting. I broke down like I did in my speech," Connor said. "It was really fun, and I always tease the girls that I got the winning point. It was pretty exciting."

Connor will be joining another program that is on the rise at Central Methodist, as the Eagles posted a record of 36-6 last season and finished third in the NAIA's Heart of America Athletic Conference. For Connor, Central Methodist was the perfect college for her in terms of the area she wants to study as well.

"I really like the nursing program there because I want to become a nurse — a neonatal nurse. I really like the coach," Connor said. "I lifted weights with them (CMU players) and worked out with them and stayed the night. It was just like a really good fit."

All four SM Northwest soccer players who signed on Wednesday will also be continuing their careers at the NAIA level — three of them doing so in the HAAC.

Ard will play at Evangel after she wraps up her senior season at SM Northwest. Evangel is only going into its third season as a program next fall. The Crusaders were unable to get into the win column in their inaugural season, but saw a significant improvement in Year 2 with a 5-13 record.

While Ard is exciting about the chance to help build the Crusaders' soccer program, the academic opportunities at Evangel also played a major role in her college choice.

"When I went down and visited, the environment of all the students and the relationships between the professors and the students was what the decision-making point was," Ard said.

Ard is also looking forward to the chance to play against Knapp and Willming for the next four years, as they will be suiting up for Baker.

"It'll definitely be cool," Ard said. "We're going to play each other and it'll be good to see each other again. I think also that it will be really interesting to see how we come together head-to-head in the years to come."

Knapp and Willming formed the second SM Northwest soccer duo in the past two seasons to take their talents to Baker. Erica Esch and Amelia Hoelting both saw significant playing time as freshmen for the Wildcats, and 2014 SM Northwest alumna Megan Johnson was fourth on the team in goals last year with eight.

"I think it helps out a lot, and I'm glad that I get to play with them again because I really got close with each and every one of them," Willming said. "So I think it's a good idea for me to go there."

While Willming and Knapp are looking forward to joining a Wildcats' program that reached the NAIA tournament semifinals last year, they have some high goals set for their final season at SM Northwest first. The Cougars have started the season 3-1-1, and the top goal for the Cougars was best summed up by Willming, who finished her signing day speech with the words, "state, state, state."

Willming and Knapp have both been hampered with their fair share of injuries the past few years, but they've been healthy and have played key roles in the Cougars' success so far this season.

Knapp has returned to the field after being sidelined most of last season with an Achilles injury. The SM Northwest senior has shown no ill effects of the injury this season, and has even switched positions from defender to midfielder — which requires her to run more.

"I missed high school season so much," Knapp said. "It's really nice and especially since my position has changed. It's just a lot more running and a lot more chances to get touches on the ball."

Knapp and Willming are both excited about the chance build on their friendship at Baker, and feel that BU will serve as a nice home away from home.

"I visited the college, and I loved the attitude around there," Willming said. "They were all very, very friendly. I loved the size of the school, and it wasn't too far away from home because I love my family."

The sixth and final signee will also be joining a women's soccer program that is fresh off of an NAIA tournament berth last season, as Sanders will move on to Concordia (Neb.). The Bulldogs have won the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament in two of the past three seasons.

Sanders was still a little bit put off about the idea of going to a small school in Nebraska, but her fears will quickly set aside after meeting the players and coaches and touring the campus.

"Honestly at first I wasn't really sold on it because it's in Seward, Nebraska of course. But I went there to visit, and honestly the people there and just the overall atmosphere," Sanders said. "Even like the facilities and the coaches and the other athletes that were there, they were so nice. It just felt very homey."