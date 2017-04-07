Baseball roundup: Mill Valley, SMNW, DHS earn decisive victories

Mill Valley pitchers Jack Blancarte, Hunter Paxton and Dawson Cantwell combined for a four-hit shutout in the Jaguars' 11-0 win over Blue Valley on Thursday.

Blancarte got the start, and went 4 2/3 innings — giving up four hits and a walk while striking out two. Paxton and Cantwell came on in relief, and did not allow any hits the rest of the way.

Quentin Hall powered the Mill Valley offense by going 2-for-2 with an RBI triple, a walk and three runs scored. Will Morris and Cantwell drove in two runs apiece.

The Jaguars (2-0) will try to keep rolling at 7 p.m. tonight at BV Northwest.

SMNW ousts Olathe South in extras

Shawnee Mission Northwest broke through for six runs in the top of the ninth to upend Olathe South, 9-3, in nine innings on Thursday at the Olathe District Activities Complex.

Javier Pena highlighted the Cougars' ninth inning with a two-run triple. Pena went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored.

Jake Snider, Alex Rice and George Specht all had two hits each. Dylan Nedved also had two RBIs.

Joe Todd struck out seven and walked none, while giving up three runs on six hits over five innings. Nedved only allowed one hit, one walk and struck out seven in four innings of relief to get the win.

The Cougars (4-2) will play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lawrence High.

De Soto sweeps Basehor-Linwood

De Soto remained undefeated after sweeping a doubleheader against Basehor-Linwood.

The Wildcats won Game 1, 5-2, and Game 2, 10-0.

De Soto broke through with a four-run third inning in Game 1, and held Basehor-Linwood to one hit in Game 2.

The Wildcats (3-0) will take the field for another doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill.

Kansas City Christian outlasts Maranatha

Maranatha Christian Academy was patient at the plate by drawing 13 walks, but could not overcome five errors in its 8-7 loss to Kansas City Christian.

Nate Raydo went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.

Nate Burdette and Greyson Wiley drew three walks apiece.

Maranatha (2-2) will play Butler (Mo.) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Mid America Sports Complex.