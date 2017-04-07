Davie leads Mill Valley golf to fourth at Washburn Rural Invitational

Mill Valley sophomore golfer Nick Davie carded a round of 78 to place fifth overall at the Washburn Rural Invitational on Thursday at Wamego Country Club.

Sophomore Tanner Moore (round of 83, tied for ninth) and junior Kyle Bonnstetter (84, tied for 12th) joined Davie in the top 20.

Sophomore Jack Matchette (89, tied for 28th), junior Jack Roush (93, tied for 42nd) and sophomore Blake Aerni (95, tied for 50th) rounded out the Jaguars who competed Thursday.

The Jaguars placed fourth as a team with a score of 334. Washburn Rural won the tournament with a score of 322.