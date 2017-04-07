Devolder scores first varsity goal to send SMNW soccer past Lawrence High

— Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Alaina Devolder's first varsity goal proved to be the difference in the Cougars' 1-0 road win over Lawrence High on Thursday.

Devolder received a pass from across the box and ripped it home into the upper 90 with 5:33 remaining in the first half.

"It means a lot because I've always wanted to score, and I'm not a big scorer," Devolder said. "I started playing midfield, so it's like a big motivational and confidence builder for me."

The Cougars (4-1-1) came close to adding to their lead on a number of occasions in the second half. While the Cougars weren't able to put up a big second half like they have been for most of the season, but SM Northwest coach Todd Boren was pleased with how his team stay composed to keep the Lions off the scoreboard.

Devolder and the rest of the SM Northwest midfield were able to help the Cougars win the ball-possession battle for most of the second half, and the back line fended off a couple of Lawrence High scoring opportunities in crunch time.

Senior goalkeeper Courtney Jones notched her third shutout of the season.

"Obviously we've got to come out and we've got to complete the job, and we did that with the 1-0 (victory). Defensively, we did enough at the end to keep the shutout, which was key," Boren said. "Lawrence was pressing us towards the end, and we dug in and were able to continue to clear balls out. Yeah, it's nice to win by more than one, but the important thing is you come and you win whether it's by one goal, two goals, whatever. You get the 'W' and you walk out."

The Cougars have won back-to-back games after their lone loss of the season to Blue Valley. Northwest will try to push its winning streak to three games against SM East at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.