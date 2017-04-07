Mill Valley swimming first, De Soto fourth at Emporia Invitational

The Mill Valley girls swim and dive team won six different events to take first place at the Emporia Invitational on Thursday.

The Jaguars scored 425 points to edge runner-up Garden City by nine tallies.

Jazlynn Schwegman led the Jaguars with victories in the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.57) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.17). Schwegman was also the anchor on the Jaguars' first-place 400-yard freestyle relay team, which included Allison Godfrey, Celia Kistner and Jordan Robinson.

Robinson garnered an individual title as well after winning the 500-yard freestyle relay with a time of 6:14.91.

Kayla Teasley claimed the Jaguars' final individual first-place finish with a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke. Teasley touched the final wall at 1:18.28.

Teasley, Celia Kistner, Alexis Medina and Cadee Morris jump-started the Jaguars in the first event of the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. The Jaguars won a nail-biter over De Soto by 0.16 seconds after clocking in at 2:09.17.

Morris also added a second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.48) — finishing as the runner-up to Schwegman.

De Soto finishes fourth

While De Soto's 200 medley team of Kenzie Dalrymple, Sydney Hoover, Haley Dalrymple, Gabrielle Mallozzi came up just short against the Jaguars, their second-place finish helped the Wildcats take fourth in the team standings.

Alyssa Wernimont also had a standout performance for the Wildcats in the 100-yard breaststroke after finishing with a time of 1:25.68, which was good for second place.

De Soto and Mill Valley will both return to the pool at 1 p.m. Saturday for the Blue Valley Southwest Invitational.