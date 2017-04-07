SMNW boys tennis defeats Olathe North, 5-4

Shawnee Mission Northwest's boys tennis team earned a 5-4 dual victory over Olathe North on Thursday.

In singles play, Levi Van Hoecke defeated Alex Atzenweiller, 9-7; Anthony Gao upended Payton Rito, 9-5; Henry Tomasic topped Mani Sandhu, 9-7 and Mason Darpel shut out Nathan Laughlin, 9-0.

Ryan McGaw and Darpel earned a 9-0 victory over Atzenweiller and Manus Madhira in the No. 3 doubles match.

The Cougars will hit the road to take on Mill Valley at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.