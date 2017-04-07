Soccer roundup: De Soto routs Baldwin; Mill Valley shuts out Blue Valley

Caitlin Walton score twice, and Mackenzie Mohl, Macey Harrington and Ashley Panagakis added a goal apiece to help the De Soto girls soccer team defeat Baldwin, 5-1, on Thursday.

The Wildcats (5-0-1) will go for their sixth straight win when they host Spring Hill at 6 p.m. Monday.

Mill Valley edges Blue Valley

A penalty kick by senior Haley Freeman in the first half was all the Mill Valley needed to defeat Blue Valley, 1-0.

The Jaguars (2-1-1) will take on Turner at 6:30 p.m. Monday at home.

SM North fall to Olathe North

Shawnee Mission North dropped its fourth straight match after falling to Olathe North, 4-0.

The Indians (1-4) will have a quick turn-around, as they will play at 6:30 p.m. tonight against Blue Valley West at the Blue Valley District Activities Complex – Antioch location.