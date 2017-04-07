Softball roundup: SMN earns first win; MV, DHS split doubleheaders

The Shawnee Mission North softball team picked up its first win of the season after defeating Leavenworth, 6-2, on Thursday.

The Indians (1-2) will take on Olathe East at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

MV splits season-opener with Blue Valley

After having its original season-opening doubleheader against Gardner-Edgerton postponed due to inclement weather, the Mill Valley softball team was finally able to launch its 2017 campaign on Thursday against Blue Valley.

The Jaguars lost Game 1, 7-4, before bouncing back to win Game 2, 12-1.

In Game 1, Mill Valley scored twice in the top of the fourth to grab a 2-1 lead, but BV West answered with two runs in the home half of the inning and added four more in the fifth to edge the Jaguars.

The Jaguars' offense was firing on all cylinders in Game 2. Mill Valley collected 14 hits and capitalized on five Blue Valley errors. The Jaguars scored in all six innings of their run-rule victory.

Mill Valley (1-1) will be back in action for a doubleheader against BV West at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 3&2.

De Soto splits doubleheader with Baldwin

De Soto split a doubleheader against Baldwin — winning Game 1, 5-2, and falling in the nightcap, 16-4.

In Game 1, Payton Faddis put the Wildcats on the board with an RBI single in the top of the third before Mackenzie Smith cranked a 2-run home run to put De Soto in front, 3-2, later in the inning.

Hannah Knight and Rachel Hopkins had two hits apiece for the Wildcats in Game 1.

Faddis went the distance in the circle to earn the victory for the Wildcats.

The third inning went on to be the downfall for De Soto in Game 2, as Baldwin put up a 10-spot.

Despite the five-inning run-rule loss, the Wildcats out-hit the Bulldogs, 10-9, in Game 2.

Emma Plake and Payton Faddis both went 2-for-3.

The Wildcats (2-2) will play next at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday in a doubleheader at Spring Hill.

SMNW falls to Olathe North

Shawnee Mission Northwest got one of its two scheduled games in on Tuesday against Olathe North.

The Cougars (0-3) lost to the Eagles, 8-5, before Game 2 was postponed due to inclement weather.

Makenzie Cooper paced the Cougars at the plate by going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Caitlin Pauli went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.

Northwest will play next at 5:30 p.m. today at Leavenworth.