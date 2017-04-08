Baseball roundup: Raydo leads MCA in walk-off win; St. James edges Miege

Nate Raydo hit a walk-off RBI single to drive in Jordan Linderer to lift Maranatha Christian Academy's baseball team over Butler (Mo.), 8-7, in eight innings on Friday.

Brett Perry hit a three-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings before Raydo won it in the eighth. Raydo went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored.

Maranatha scored single runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth to jump up to a 4-1 lead, but Butler broke through with six in the top of the seventh to go up 7-4.

Linderer tossed 6 1/3 innings — giving up three runs on three hits, while striking out five and walking four in a no decision. Logan Gourley got the win in relief.

The Eagles (3-3) will travel to Barstow (Mo.) at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

St. James 5, Bishop Miege 4

St. James Academy seniors Lucas Scheele and Tanner Bramlage combined for five scoreless innings in relief to help the Thunder earn a 5-4 win over Bishop Miege.

Lucas limited the Stags to one hit, struck out two and walked none to get the victory. Bramlage held Miege to one hit and a walk while striking out five.

Spencer Kaifes led the Thunder with two hits in a balanced offensive attack. Derek Ripp, Hunter Cashero, Nick Modrcin and Ryan O'Dell each had an RBI.

The Thunder (3-2) capitalized on Stags' three errors in the top of the fourth inning with three runs to take the lead for good.

St. James will play Miege again at 5 p.m. Monday at the Mid America Sports Complex.

De Soto moves to 4-1

De Soto split its doubleheader against Spring Hill — falling in Game 1, 9-7, and winning Game 2, 12-4.

The Wildcats (4-1) will return to the field for a doubleheader against Ottawa at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2 West.

Blue Valley Northwest 5, Mill Valley 1

Blue Valley Northwest scored once in the second and four times in the third, and Mill Valley could not recover in a 5-1 loss to the Huskies.

Ethan Judd hit an RBI single to score Luke Sosaya in the sixth inning to account for the Jaguars' lone run.

The Jaguars (3-1) will try to bounce back against BV West at 5 p.m. Monday at 3&2.

Shawnee Mission East 11, SM North 1

Shawnee Mission North was unable to hang with defending Class 6A state champion SM East in an 11-1 run-rule loss.

Tanner Willmon went 2-for-3 at the dish to lead the Indians.

North (0-4) will be back in action against Belton (Mo.) at 7 p.m. Monday at 3&2.