Body found in Shawnee Mission Lake

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dead body was found in Shawnee Mission Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Claire Canaan of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office says Park Police were called around 1:30 p.m. after kayakers reported finding what they believed to be a body in the lake.

Firefighters from the Shawnee and Lenexa fire departments responded with rescue boats and assisted Crime Scene Technicians with recovery of the body, which was discovered in the south side of the lake.

The Sheriff's Office was called in to handle the investigation on behalf of Johnson County Park Police.

Deputy Canaan said the boat ramp and Marina parking lot would remain closed until the on scene investigation could be completed.

Firefighters and crime scene technicians were seen recovering a kayak along the shoreline near where the body was recovered. Deputy Canaan says detectives are still investigating if the recovered kayak belonged to the person found in the water.

Deputy Canaan added that detectives have been unable to identify the person's gender, age, or race.

"The coroner has the body and will be preforming an autopsy," Canaan said. "We are hoping to have more information in the next few days."

Sheriff’s Office detectives and Crime Scene investigators have been called in to assist in the investigation.



At this time, no other details are available as the incident remains under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Park Police.

Check back with this report for updates as additional information is released.

