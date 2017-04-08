Today's news
SMNW softball shuts out Leavenworth, 15-0
April 8, 2017
The Shawnee Mission Northwest softball team earned its first win of the season with a 15-0 run-rule victory over Leavenworth on Friday in four innings.
The Cougars (1-3) scored seven runs in the first inning, and never looked back. Megan Formwalt tossed a two-hit shutout in circle for the Cougars. Formwalt struck out six and walked two.
Bae Black collected two of the Cougars' seven hits, and had a walk, RBI and run scored. Makenzie Cooper had three RBIs and three runs scored.
Northwest will play next at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Free State.
