SMNW softball shuts out Leavenworth, 15-0

The Shawnee Mission Northwest softball team earned its first win of the season with a 15-0 run-rule victory over Leavenworth on Friday in four innings.

The Cougars (1-3) scored seven runs in the first inning, and never looked back. Megan Formwalt tossed a two-hit shutout in circle for the Cougars. Formwalt struck out six and walked two.

Bae Black collected two of the Cougars' seven hits, and had a walk, RBI and run scored. Makenzie Cooper had three RBIs and three runs scored.

Northwest will play next at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Free State.