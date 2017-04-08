SMNW’s Brull, SMN’s Merriman shine at Olathe Invitational

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North girls swim and dive teams both competed in their biggest meet of the season on Friday at the Olathe Invitational at Prairie Trail Middle School.

Northwest senior Hailey Brull won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.57 to lead the Cougars to a tie for 12th place. Brull nearly came away with another win in the 200-yard IM, but finished second to Lawrence High's Emily Guo by 0.26 after clocking in at 2:11.53.

Sophomore Celeste Gordon placed ninth in the 1-meter dive for the Cougars with a score of 323.05.

North junior Joely Merriman was the runner-up in the 100 and 200-yard freestyles with respective times of 54.66 and 1:58.41. The Indians placed 15th with 26 points.