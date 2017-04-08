Track and field roundup: SMNW boys first, SJA girls second at Blue Valley Relays

Fresh off of winning the Shawnee Mission South Relays on April 1, the SM Northwest boys track and field team finished first again on Friday at the Blue Valley Relays.

Northwest posted a team score of 114 to beat out Blue Valley by 10 points for first place.

Throwers Travis Morrison and Kaden Bower led the Cougars with respective first-place finishes in the shot put and javelin. Morrison won the shot put with a mark of 48 feet, 3 inches. Bower and teammate Noah Simbeck claimed the top two spots in the javelin with respective throws of 153 feet, 3 inches and 152 feet, 9 inches.

The Cougars also went one-two in the pole vault, as Seth Mosburg and AJ Naumann finished first and second, respectively, after cleaning 12 feet, 3 inches.

Northwest did its fair share of damage in the jumps to complete its well-rounded performance in the field events. Zhanarden Vil was the runner-up in the triple jump with a mark of 42 feet, 3 inches, and also took fourth in the long jump at 20 feet, 6.25 inches. Alex Oleson posted a second-place finish in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 1 inch.

The Cougars had four top-three finishes in the relays as well. Northwest finished second in the 4x400-meter, sprint medley and 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relays, and took third in the distance medley relay. Northwest distance runner Michael Scott chipped in a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:35.47.

Shawnee Mission North and St. James Academy finished fifth and 11th, respectively, in the boys team standings.

Carlitos Hernandez highlighted the meet for SM North by winning the triple jump with a mark of 42 feet, 9 inches. Danny Bradley added a second-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 0.75 inches. On the track, the Indians placed second in the 4x100-meter relay and third in 4x800-meter relay.

Travis Pickert paced St. James with a first-place finish in the high jump — clearing 6 feet, 3 inches.

The St. James girls squad narrowly missed out on a first-place team finish, as the Thunder took second with 81 points. Shawnee Mission East clipped St. James for the team title by 2.33 points.

The Thunder won three different events on the track. Hannah Schaefer and Celeste Buchanan paced the Thunder by placing first and second in the 300-meter hurdles with respective times of 48.10 and 48.70.

Sarah Murrow won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:16.33, and the Thunder's 4x100-meter relay team garnered a first-place finish after clocking in at 50.72.

Shawnee Mission North and SM Northwest finished sixth and seventh, respectively, inn the girls side.

The SM North girls 4x800-meter relay team of Amber Reed, Katie Kasunic, Cassie Raines and Molly Ryan came home with gold medals after posting a time of 9:46.40. Raines returned to the track to add a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:57.57.

Natalie Lanman paced the Indians in the field events with a first-place finish in the javelin after clearing 11 feet, 3 inches. Madison Rosas was the runner-up in the javelin with a throw of 106 feet, 4 inches.

Shawnee Mission Northwest's girls team re-wrote the school record books for the second straight week. The Cougars' distance medley relay team of Camille Henderson, Hannah Black, Hannah Gruman and Molly Born coasted to a winning time of 12:35.89. Henderson, Gruman and Born also were on the school record-breaking 4x1,600-meter relay team last week.

Sarah Petersen came away with the Cougars' other event title after winning the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 10.5 inches.

The Cougars claimed third in two events. Davia Clarke clocked in at 13.17 in the 100-meter dash, and the 4x100-meter relay team posted a time of 51.51.

Ivey, Hopkins, girls 4x800 relay lead MV at Olathe East Invitational

The Mill Valley track and field team was back in action on Friday at the Olathe East Invitational at the Olathe District Activities Complex.

The Jaguars had two of their three first-place finishes on the girls side. Gabby Hopkins won the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 10 inches, while Mill Valley's 4x800-meter relay team of Britton Nelson, Bella Hadden, Molly Haymaker and Delaney Kemp finished first with a time of 10:04.32.

Mill Valley had two girls individual event runner-ups in Morgan Thomas and Evan Zars. Thomas cleared 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump, and Zars posted a time of 1:04.56. Lydia McDaneld added a third-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 8 inches.

On the boys side, Cole Ivey led the way for the Jaguars by winning the javelin with a throw of 168 feet, 3 inches. Gavin Overbeck was the top performer for the Mill Valley boys squad on the track after taking second with a time of 4:35.48.

De Soto girls third, boys fourth at Paola Invitational

The De Soto girls and boys track and field teams both garnered top-five team finishes for the second straight week after competing Thursday at the Paola Invitational.

The Wildcats finished third in the girls team standings behind event champions Kelsey Heer and Gabby Collins.

Heer and Emily Fuhr placed first and second, respectively, in the discus with throws of 107 feet, 7 inches and 105 feet, 11 inches. Collins won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:03.71.

LaMyah Ricks earned top-five finishes in three different events. Ricks finished second in the 800-meter run (2:34.46) and 1,600-meter run (5:44.31), and took fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:05.88).

Sydney Selk finished just ahead of Ricks in the 400 in third with a time of 1:04.00. The De Soto girls 4x400-meter relay team added a third-place finish with a time of 4:31.17.

Ethan Rodriguez led the De Soto boys squad to a fourth-place finish after winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 11.16 and 22.97.

The Wildcats had two top-three finishers in the 3,200-meter run with Sam Hubert clocking in with a winning time of 10:07.33, and Andre VanMeerhaeghe placing third at 10:36.66.

De Soto's fourth and final event champion was Zach Titus in the shot put. Titus won with a throw of 53 feet, 4 inches.

Martin Searcy added a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.03, and Exavier Jackson took third in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 5 inches.